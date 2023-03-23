Though we’ve written before about incorporating your furry friend into your wedding festivities, we recently received a press email about the top dog names in the country ahead of National Puppy Day, March 23. (The top dog name in Louisiana is Bella, if you were wondering.)

As I (Kelly) have a pup and Melanie has a cat, we will take any opportunity to talk about our fur-children and how to include them in our other favorite thing to talk about — weddings.

The last time we shared the top five ways to incorporate your pet in celebratory events three of our favorites included using them as inspiration for your groom’s cake, adding their image to a koozie to give out as a favor and sending your guests home with a “doggie bag” made specially for their pets.

In honor of National Puppy Day we are rounding out those five with five more to make it an even 10 ways to bring your four-legged bestie into your Big Day.

Photo Booth Accessories

Many a bachelorette party has sported a large cutout of the groom’s face or smaller pieces of the groom’s likeness and used them as accessories for taking pictures and posing in funny places. We suggest taking this idea but incorporating your pet and bringing the cutout into either your hired photo booth vendor or placing items around tables or other reception locations and encouraging your guests to snap a picture. Not only will you get fun images of your friends and family, but your pet will be equally as included.

Swizzle Sticks and Cocktail Napkins

Signature cocktails are all the rage in the wedding world. We’ve talked about adding your pet’s image in photos or illustrations printed on invitations or table numbers, but take it a step farther and have them embossed onto a cocktail swizzle stick or cocktail napkins placed right up in front of the bar. They can’t imbibe themselves, but doesn’t mean they can’t be a part of the fun.

Wax Seals

Maybe it’s our love of costume dramas with secret, wax-sealed correspondence between royalty or our love for those little touches of elegance, a wax seal, in our opinion, is a classic. Whether invitations or adorned onto ribbons or cards, a wax seal can add just the pop needed to complete decorations and favors. Getting the seal adorned with your pet is the perfect personal touch.

R.S.V.P. and Thank You Cards

Yes, stationary is a no-brainer, but sometimes we can forget about the smaller elements of an invitation suite. Adding your pet onto an R.S.V.P. or thank you card will make the smaller item more memorable, and for the R.S.V.P. card, anything that helps ensure the most returns is a boost.

Apparel and Accessories

As more and more brides and grooms veer from traditional wedding garb, this opens up opportunity for even more personality when it comes to your wedding apparel and accessories. For the grooms we suggest adding your pet’s likeness onto socks, tie, pocket square, lining of the jacket or even a bowtie. For the ladies, you can add a pin or brooch, a handkerchief to carry or wrap around your bouquet. Another idea is to opt for a hair pin or piece that has an outline or image of your pet.

In our last writeup, we noted that the New York Times reported that over 50 percent of millennials preferred their pets over their siblings and parents, while 30 percent would say the same in comparison to their romantic partner.

With those statistics in mind, it looks like we’ll be talking about adding pets into wedding celebrations for many years to come.

Original 5 ways to include your pet:

