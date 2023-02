We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

“There are a lot of great restaurants, but there is nothing better than heading to Parkway on a Friday and getting a fried catfish or fried shrimp (or both) po’boy! I’d also say GW Fins if you’re looking for more fine dining” -Kelly Massicot, Digital Editor

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

“For seafood during Lent, I’ll say the top choice is the Friday fish fry at churches in the neighborhood and then, maybe… Joey K’s. Miss Shirley’s also has a lot of seafood-based dishes.” -Rich Collins, Editor New Orleans 500

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

“Anything on the United Way, Fish Fry Fridays list! It started during the pandemic and raises funds for Hospitality Cares a partnership between Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and United Way of Southeast Louisiana. Also, crawfish wherever I can get it, but definitely at Clesi’s is in Mid-City or Seithers Seafood in Harahan.” -Melanie Spencer, Editor New Orleans Bride/New Orleans Homes

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

“C&A Seafood has great boiled crawfish starting this time of year. They incorporate chili oil and lemongrass which takes it all over the top. Sidecar has great oyster specials, and their lobster roll is to die for. Also, I could eat Toups Meatery’s shrimp fried rice all day, any day.” -Ashley McLellan, Editor New Orleans

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

“I’ve been tearing up some fish tacos at Barracuda! Lent gives me more of an excuse to keep at it.” – Drew Hawkins, Custom Editor

We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

It’s the first Friday of Lent and lucky for all New Orleanians not only do many of the local schools hold a fish fry each week, but there are also endless amounts of restaurants around the city sporting delicious seafood dishes. This week, the editor’s are sharing their top restaurant picks to get the best

It's the first Friday of Lent and lucky for all New Orleanians not only do many of the local schools hold a fish fry each week, but there are also endless amounts of restaurants around the city sporting delicious seafood dishes. This week, the editor's are sharing their top restaurant picks to get the best seafood during the Lenten season.