NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Flash Mob New Orleans will hold the 11th Annual Thriller Halloween Workshop beginning Sept. 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. hosted by Anne Burr Dance Studio.

Classes will be held on Saturdays at the studio located at 1128 Dublin St. (Upstairs Studio/Corner of Oak St. and Dublin St.).

The cost is $90 for the session or $15 per individual class. Those who register by September 05, 2022 will receive a $10 discount. To register, email kyntbryan@hotmail.com or call 504-453-6991.

Get tickets here.