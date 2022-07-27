12 Best Items for Back to School

I don’t know about your children, but mine are wearing out their welcome around my house. It’s all heated IPAD negotiations and picking up discarded snack wrappers in the strangest of places (the bathroom sink was popular this year). The kids are in desperate need of structure and purpose, and I really want to thank the founders of our childhood education system for making this possible again soon. I wonder though, was the inception of this idea really to better our children and enrich their minds? Or, was it a group of fed-up cavewives who just couldn’t take the whining anymore? On that note, let’s get our little students the things they need to go back to school, stay organized and enjoy the year!

Some of my favorite discoveries this year are on the techy side. The reusable notebook from Rocketbook checks all the dots! It’s both easy to use and sustainable. The Brita water filtering reusable bottle will keep your littles hydrated without heavy metals from the tap. And how about these silicone shoe covers? Every time my kids get their shoes wet (which is quite often) they shrink and no longer fit! They can keep these covers in their locker and come recess time, puddle hop until their hearts’ content! If you have a fidgety child these pop it notebooks will keep idle hands busy during long lectures. For never-ending pencil sharpening needs, these cute expandable sharpeners are great to stockpile in a backpack- or in this fold-up desk cannister. And when it comes time to tidy it all up, use this desk vacuum or cleaning putty to get it all done!

More fun and useful finds:

Clockwise:

Star Wars Backpacks, Stoney Clover Lane

First Day Banners, Maisonette

Reusable Planner, Rocketbook

Keyboard Cover, Urban Outfitters

Collapsible Water Bottle, JuJu’s Kids

Alarm Clock, CloudNola

Clockwise:

Roll Up Colored Pencils, Maisonette

Groovy Bag Trio, Little Miss Muffin

Adorn PVC free Alligator Sticker, The Collective Shop

Confetti Water Bottle, Kiwibird Boutique

Daisy Pens, JuJu’s Kids

Winged Heart Ponytail Holder, Olive Patch

Heart Bag Charm, Stoney Clover Lane