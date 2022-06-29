12 Best White Shirts for Summer

You know it. You love it. You’re probably wearing it right now, or at least you wish you were! The perfect white summer shirt. You would think a staple such as a white cotton shirt would be a breeze to track down, but in my experience it’s quite challenging. Is the fabric breathable? Is it see through? Does the cut flatter the arms? So many questions. Yes, we are all loyal to our go-to brands, but it seems styles are always changing and every 2-3 years we are right back to searching anew! I can’t help with that, but I can tell you that it’s worth the search in the end. To find a flattering, comfortable shirt that goes from lounging on a Saturday afternoon to a midweek lunch with friends, well that’s just bliss. Hope you find yours as well!

L to R:

Hendrix Cotton V Neck, Available at Em’s Boutique

Short Sleeve Collar Top, Ballins Ltd

Rib V Neck Tee, Azby’s

L to R:

Slim Fit Frank Tee, Pied Nu

Shoulder Pad Tee, Jean Therapy

Rolled Knotted T Shirt, Intermix Online

L to R:

Henley Muscle Tee, Madewell

Button Up Tee, Saks Fifth Avenue

Cycler Tee, Jean Therapy

L to R:

Jonathan Simkhai crop tie shirt, Saks

White Puff Sleeve Shirt, Your Life Styled

Hanes Karla Tee, Pilot & Powell