This week we shared a list of the top 20 first dance songs according to research gathered using Spotify playlists. Not that the research study’s list of songs isn’t a good starting point for couples, but we asked the married members of the Renaissance Publishing team to share their first dance songs to show that you don’t always need to follow suit or blend in with the crowd.

A first dance song should mean something to you as a couple, no matter how big or small the connection. You may just like the artist and it’s a pretty song, or it ties to a core memory or feeling you both shared.

Kelly here: I expected pretty on par songs, but the team really stepped up with a few hits that might cause you to have questions. For me and my tendency to romanticize, I wondered about the story or background behind the choice: Was it a little inside joke or moment between these couples I knew?

It’s always fun to keep guests guessing. The more curious among them will even use their musings about the first dance song as a conversation starter with table mates or later when they catch up with the couple.

“Adore” – Prince

“Istanbul, Not Constantinople” – They Might Be Giants

“A Wink and A Smile” – Harry Connick Jr.

“At Last” – Etta James

“Fried Chicken” – Eden Brent

“Total Eclipse of the Heart”

“My Love” – Lionel Richie

“Tell Everybody I know” – Keb Mo

“Smile” – Uncle Kracker

“Crazy Love” – Van Morrison

“What a Wonderful World” – Louis Armstrong

“”Fascination” – Nat King Cole