Local gents take note! Whether you’re heading to a fete on the town or entertaining at home, do it in style and comfort donning these luxe loafers from Lima Hahn. Handmade in Turkey, the heavenly heeled beauties will have your dancing feet feeling great all night long. Fred Astaire would approve. Available through Friend New Orleans, friendneworleans.com.
Slip Sliding Away
Glide into the holiday season with fine footwear
