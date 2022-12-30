The Toasted of the Town

Intoxicating in every way, the Crescent City has been known to leave us shaken, stirred and, from time to time, even on the rocks. As proven from our proudly stacked geaux cup collections, we New Orleanians appreciate and celebrate our local bar culture on a rather loyal basis. All the ink in Louisiana couldn’t cover the number of buzzy spots to wet your whistle, but we laissez les ice cubes rouler and did a city-wide sweep to compile a list of locales by neighborhood. From convivial cocktail lounges, dressed down dive bars and spirited pubs, to boisterous breweries and relaxed watering holes, there is no shortage of places to tickle your tipple.

CBD + South Market District

Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons New Orleans

2 Canal St., fourseasons.com/neworleans.

A sparkling conversation starter, clink herbal mist spritzed martinis and indulge in a side of caviar beneath the gasp-worthy showcase chandelier that features 15,000 crystal and glass trimmings.

Bar Marilou

544 Carondelet St., barmarilou.com.

A seductive spot for a rendezvous, the French-style sanctuary is where library books and libations inspire stories of blind dates and soul mates. Apéritif happy hours and caviar in the evening make the charismatic space a match made in romance. If you happen to hold a hotel key, inquire about the bookcase that leads to a discreet secret bar.

New Orleans Social House

725 Tchoupitoulas St., noshneworleans.com.

An upscale lounge for champagne, craft cocktails and “social bites”, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better Friday invitation than the Bubble Bar featuring bubbles by the glass and half off all bottles of wine, sparkling and champagne.

Sidecar Patio & Oyster Bar

1114 Constance St., sidecarnola.com.

Enjoy tropical Negronis beneath the courtyard palm trees of this urban oasis, and if you’re feeling peckish, the raw bar will provideth with dressed oyster and caviar servings.

Que Syrah Syrah

Are you more cork confused than connoisseur? Don’t let the rosé make you blush if you mispronounce a Meritage. Emily Walker, sommelier at Copper Vine, gives us tips on how to choose from a wine list when you don’t recognize any of the labels.

Start with some bubbles and give yourself time to peruse the list and consider what you may order as a meal.

Don’t be shy about asking for a recommendation based on what you like or embrace the unexpected and let us suggest a varietal you’re curious to try.

Sipping shouldn’t be so serious. Trust your palate and don’t stress about the pairing.

Pluck

722 Girod St., pluckwines.com.

Unwind with the vines at this grape escape that offers every zing from orange cuvées to trendy Pet Nats. Pair your pinot with jambon beurre amongst the minimalist interior or sip al fresco in the quaint patio space.

The Double Dealer

129 Roosevelt Way, doubledealernola.com.

Located beneath the Orpheum Theater, be swept away by speakeasy vibes, persuasive cocktails named for short stories and poems from the original Double Dealer magazine and memory-making live performances.

Haute Tell

Some of our favorite hotel bars for when you want to go from beverage to bed.

The Sazerac Bar at The Roosevelt New Orleans

130 Roosevelt Way, therooseveltneworleans.com.

Loa Bar at International House

221 Camp St., ihhotel.com.

Peacock Room at the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

501 Tchoupitoulas St., peacockroomnola.com.

The Pool Club New Orleans at Virgin Hotel New Orleans

550 Baronne St., virginhotels.com.

Above the Grid at NOPSI Hotel

317 Baronne St., abovethegridnola.com.

ALTO at The Ace Hotel

600 Carondelet St., acehotel.com.

Ingenue at The Troubadour Hotel

1111 Gravier St., monkeyboardnola.com.

Rosie’s on the Roof at The Higgins Hotel

1000 Magazine St., higginshotelnola.com.

Observatory Eleven Bar at Westin New Orleans

100 Iberville St.

French Quarter’s Finest

Jewel of the South

1026 St. Louis St., jewelnola.com.

A chic twist on a tavern, step inside the 19th-century Creole cottage and request a signature Brandy Crusta. Immerse yourself in the sublime ambiance and relish elevated sustenance by way of concepts like “casual caviar happy hour”.

Effervescence Bubbles & Bites

1036 N. Rampart St., nolabubbles.com.

The fizzness of pleasure, this elegant champagne lounge houses the crème de la crème of corks. Swing by for bubbles by the bottle, still wines, flights and savory plates to the tune of truffle pommes frites.

Arnaud’s French 75 Bar

813 Rue Bienville, arnaudsrestaurant.com.

An iconic destination, partake in the eponymous cognac and champagne cocktail and a plate of Gougères. If you (#havethisthingwithtile), pause to appreciate the patterned vintage floor and custom bar built in the late 1800s.

Peychaud’s

727 Toulouse St., maisondeville.com.

Have a bitters sweet experience in the former home of Antoine Peychaud in the Hotel Maison de Ville. The bar, with its vintage heirlooms and cozy corners, and the private courtyard space with a fountain to fixate on, are booze-written invitations for a Peychaud’s Fizz.

The Carousel Bar & Lounge

214 Royal St., hotelmonteleone.com.

Ever had a round on a merry-go-round? One of the most special places to get delightfully dizzy, cross fingers to score a spot at the 25 seat, circus themed bar that slowly revolves. Request a Vieux Carré and let the good times spin.

The Will and the Way

719 Toulouse St., thewillandtheway.com.

The sexy and sophisticated bar beckons for day drinks and nightcaps. Whether you’re a High Life person or consider cocktails your calling card, all vibes are welcome to canoodle at this locale for a midnight – 2 a.m. happy hour featuring Southern-leaning snackables.

Criollo – Hotel Monteleone

214 Royal St., criollonola.com.

Newly launched this month at Criollo, for just a pocketful of pennies you can now partake in 75 cent French 75’s during brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Geaux For A Dive

Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop

941 Bourbon St., lafittesblacksmithshop.com.

Weave your way to the oft-crowded bar for a signature “Purple Drank” and take in the historic vibes of the character-rich renown spot, said to be the oldest structure used as a bar in the United States.

Molly’s at the Market

1107 Decatur St., mollysatthemarket.net.

Step 1: Attempt to snag the single window seat. Step 2: Order the frozen Irish coffee. Step 3: Throw some money in the jukebox and Geppetto the mood of the bar.

Good Friends Bar

740 Dauphine St., goodfriendsbar.com.

Both Southern and decadent, pop by for a signature drink called “The Separator” while making nice at the downstairs bar or head up the stairwell to the Victorian-outfitted Queens Head Pub for a bevvy and a balcony view.

Harry’s Corner

900 Chartres St.

Cash is king at this unassuming spot where locals gather – often with their small pups – for a no-frills swill. Grab a geaux cup and keep it moving or snag a seat at the extended outdoor space for more room to maneuver.

MRB

515 St. Phillip St., mrbnola.com.

Even if a Saints game ends in a loss, this is the place to dry your tears over beers, a plate of frachos and a stack of oysters. Cheer yourself up in the courtyard with a frozen Green Drank and take in some live music.

Bar Tonique

820 N. Rampart St., bartonique.com.

Subtly chic with exposed brick and a bottoms-up-view of the Southern inspired blue ceiling, snag one of the few bar seats to anticipate your crafted cocktail. If you’re in a decision-making deficit, let the daily specials at the petite respite inspire your desire.

Palm & Pine

308 N. Rampart St., palmandpinenola.com.

Lights, camera, libations, partake in the agave and cane spirits program and late-night happy hour every Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. A short jaunt to the Saenger, the theater-supportive spot typically creates a cocktail to highlight the current featured performance.

Sip It, Swap It



The Hermes Bar at Antoine’s:

Sip: The French 75

Swap: The French Gimlet

Tujague’s:

Sip: Grasshopper

Swap: Pimm’s Punch

Tropical Isle:

Sip: The Hand Grenade

Swap: Shark Attack

Pat O’Brien’s:

Sip: The Hurricane

Swap: The Rainbow

Old Absinthe House:

Sip: Absinthe Frappé

Swap: Mother’s Milk

Napoleon House:

Sip: Pimm’s Cup

Swap: Peychaud’s Spritz

Anna’s

2601 Royal St., annasnola.com.

A double-decker baår housed in a 19th-century bank building, follow the pink neon sign to a “fine diving” experience of cocktails, pool and a cozy upstairs quarters outfitted with local artwork and situated for conversation.

THE COFFEE BAR

Did you wake up with a Marigny-sized migraine? A remedy at the ready, look for the soothing mint green bistro chairs lining the path of Frenchmen All Day (630 Frenchmen St., frenchmennola.com) and order a spiked hangover helper from the “Boozy Brews” menu.

Marigny

R Bar

1431 Royal St., royalstreetinn.com.

Home to the haircut and shot combo on Mondays at 7 p.m., and the epicenter of local color on Mardi Gras day, this lively neighborhood gathering spot beneath the Royal Street Inn features screens for Saints games and Friday evening shrimp and crawfish boils.

Apple Barrel Bar

609 Frenchmen St.

The low-key, pint-sized bar is where you’ll find yourself finger-snapping to live jazz and blues nightly. Cash only, bring some extra duckets for the musician’s tip bucket.

Three Muses

536 Frenchmen St., 3musesnola.com.

If you like your sparkling sake with a side of soul and Tangerine Sour with a trumpet soundtrack, this is the spot for you. A kicked back atmosphere, drop in for live entertainment and plates with an Asian twist.

The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret

2240 St. Claude Ave., theallwayslounge.net.

Entertainment reigns supreme at this theater meets bar. From burlesque bingo to peep show performances and indie music, be amused by the business of show.

Brieux Carré Brewing Co.

2115 Decatur St., brieuxcarre.com.

Craft beer drinkers flock to this microbrewery to hit the Czech LUKR beer faucets. From coffee and coconut porters to Munich malts, grab a crowler or a six-pack of personality-plus cans for the road.

Hi-Ho Lounge

2239 St. Claude Ave.

Funky and fun, bluegrass pickin’ parties, comedy acts and late-night DJ dance parties are the call of the wild. Boozy bonus: the drink prices won’t break the bank.

Pepp’s Pub

706 Franklin Ave., peppspub.com.

No better place for a hair of the dog than a bar that welcomes your pup while you peruse the wall of whiskey. Sit hip to hip with a French Bulldog while occasionally enjoying a pulled pork meat pie pop up.

Emporium Arcade Bar

2231 St. Claude Ave., emporiumarcadebar.com.

Nothing wrong with a little friendly competition while you imbibe. Pool tables, pinball, vintage video games and more make adulting fun.

The Friendly Bar

2301 Chartres St.

True to its name, this neighborhood haunt is known for its conversational and congenial pourers. Drop in for a stiff drink on the cheap and maybe even pick up a little local anecdote.

New Orleans Art Bar

2128 St. Claude Ave., nolaartbar.com.

A nip with non-fiction, this bookstore-meets-lounge offers a sophisticated approach to libations and literature. Small plates and bottle service add intrigue to the story.

The Elysian Bar

2317 Burgundy St., theelysianbar.com.

Intimate and Instagrammable, this jewel box features Euro-style aperitivo, low ABV cocktails and all-American wines. A tip to toast on: the picturesque backdrop and overhang of the bar was carved at Mardi Gras World.

Pedal Pushers

nolabikebar.com.



BYOB on your 1 hour 45 minute tour of the Bywater on an electric assist pedal tour that seats 15 while a driver guides the way to local haunts, which may even include a visit to the “Barmuda Triangle”.

Geaux For A Dive

J&J’s Sport’s Lounge: 800 France St., jjssportslounge.com.

Bud Rip’s: 900 Piety St.

Vaughan’s Lounge: 4229 Dauphine St.

Markey’s Bar: 640 Louisa St., markeysbar.com.

Bywater

Bar Brine

3200 Burgundy St., yousneakypickle.com.

The Sneaky Pickle by day, Bar Brine by night, come thirsty for creative plays on Negronis and hungry for charcuterie to share at the colorful bar or outside at the petite patio tables.

The Country Club New Orleans

634 Louisa St., thecountryclubneworleans.com.

A bohemian retreat, social butterflies with an eye for design will enjoy the linger-perfect weekday happy hour. The weekend drag brunch is not to be missed.

Bywater Brew Pub

3000 Royal St., bywaterbrewpub.com.

Make nice over malty lagers, pals over IPAs and buds over bites of Viet-Cajun food at this friendly locale where colorful works of art cover the walls. Brewpub bingo, trivia nights, live music and gameday-watching vibes will keep you entertained.

Parleaux Beer Lab

634 Lesseps St., parleauxbeerlab.com

Grow friendships in the beer garden over swigs of small-batch brews with funky names and fresh local ingredients. Rotating kitchens pop up on the weekends to add to the party atmosphere.

Junction

3021 St. Claude Ave., junctionnola.com.

If beers make you want to burger and burgers make you want to beer, you’ll be at home with the knowledgeable bar krewe who will recommend a pull from the curated selection of 40 beers and creative-ingredient burgers to match. For a quick fix, hit the walk-up window for a frozen Irish.

Saturn Bar

3067 St. Claude Ave.

Country crooning, drag karaoke, piano nights, honky-tonk, hip hop and R&B come together at any given night of the week at this planetary party.

Bar Pomona

2352 Saint Claude Ave., barpamona.com.

A wine bar in a jam shop, this quaint locale provides rarified wines by the bottle and glass, lasagna specials on Mondays and rotating frozen drinks named after album tracks.

Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits

600 Poland Ave., bacchanalwine.com.

Follow the sound of corks popping beneath the treetops at this tried-and-true treasure. Embrace the romance of selecting just the right bottle from the charming cellar, along with a cheese plate, then make your way to the courtyard for live tunes wafting about day and night.

Play List

Always a good time, we checked in with Kermit Ruffins to get his top five song suggestions that go with his famous phrase, “We Partyin’!”.

Second Line on Monday by Chuck Carbo

I Gotta Feeling by Black Eyed Peas

For the Love of You by The Isley Brothers

Drop Me off in New Orleans by Kermit Ruffins

Skokiaan by Louis Armstrong

Treme

Kermit’s Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge

1500 N. Claiborne Ave., kermitslounge.com.

The historic locale, with its artistic murals on the exterior, opens daily at the ripe time of 4:20 p.m. Head over for New Orleans style eats made by Kermit Ruffins and others who know their way around a hot pot. With no shortage of local talent on the mic on any given night and proper pours from the bar, you’ll be in good hands and spirits.

Candlelight Lounge

925 N. Robertson St.

Situated near Tuba Fats Square, the local haunt is known for live brass and jazz that pays homage to the Crescent City’s local talent. Add to it a well-filled cup for your enjoyment.

Bullet’s Sports Lounge

2441 A P Tureaud Ave.

Frequented by locals far before HBO’s Treme footage, the baby blue hued historical bar in the heart of the 7th Ward features live music and booze to add a little bounce to your step.

The Well

1600 Basin St.

Late nights, stiff drinks, food, DJ beats, comedy, cigars, karaoke and hookahs make this spot one to add to your out and about list.

Treme Hideaway

1234 N. Claiborne Ave.

A gathering spot with big party vibes, get loud and lively here during the week, then end your weekend on a high note with Brass Band Sundays featuring the Big 6 Brass Band. Bottle service and sections can also be booked in advance.

Garden District

Miel

405 Sixth St., mielbrewery.com.

Home of the beer slushie, this microbrewery, taproom and beer garden offers plenty of space to enjoy a revolving menu of small batch brews. Foodie pop-ups and live music beneath the disco balls make this your foam away from home.

Barrel Proof

1201 Magazine St., barrelproofnola.com.

This kicked-back neighborhood joint is where whiskey and beer become best friends amongst a selection of 350 whiskeys and craft brews curated for your consumption locally and from across the globe.

Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar

2604 Magazine St., traceysnola.com.

A neighborhood sports bar located across Magazine Street from the Garden District, loyalists love the 22 tvs, noshables like duck and andouille gumbo and a festive pup-friendly atmosphere solidify the invitation.

Urban South Brewery

1645 Tchoupitoulas St., urbansouthbrewery.com.

The congenial and inviting brew krewe offers a consistently growing line-up of easy-drinking beers that are packed with personality. Add to it delish eats like beer cheese fries from the onsite food pop-up, Urban Smash.

The Rusty Nail

1100 Constance St., rustynailnola.com.

An abundance of beers on tap, Old Fashioneds and Manhattans on Whiskey Wednesdays, live entertainment and a fun back patio are but a few of the reasons to hit this neighborhood bar.

The Courtyard Brewery

1160 Camp St., courtyardbrewery.square.site.

A self-proclaimed “dive brewery” that has been “perfecting day drinking since 2014”, grab one of the colorful chairs in the courtyard of this nano-brewery and belly up for small-batch beers hand-crafted in house.

The Tchoup Yard

405 Third St., tchoupyard.com.

Chandeliers suspended in the tree limbs, colorful pops from the table umbrellas, frozen French 75s, and weekly NOLA Vibe Yoga pop up classes will make you a regular.

The Bower Bar

1320 Magazine St., thebowernola.com

Field-to-glass cocktails abound at this lush libation destination. Wind down with a weekday happy hour of daily house punch and wines-by-the-glass while getting cute over a charcuterie plate.

Hot Tin

2031 St. Charles Ave., hottinbar.com.

Take the elegant elevator up to the rooftop of The Pontchartrain Hotel for sweeping views of the city and top tier tipples. Before grabbing a rideshare, have a nightcap at tavern-style Bayou Bar on the lower level.

Sake Centric

Trend spotting, Susie Bohnstengel, resident “alchemistress” of Wetlands Sake (634 Orange St., wetlandssake.com) spills the tea on six sake cocktails you’re likely to tip back at the female-owned Lower Garden District taproom in the coming year

Espresso Saketini

Blueberry Lemon Sake

Pomegranate Saketini

Sake “Milk” Punch

Cosmic Sake

Spicy Sake Paloma

Mid-City/Bayou St. John

Zony Mash Beer Project

3940 Thalia St., zonymashbeer.com.

The 21-tap tasting room at the historic Gem Theater offers a fun space to give new sips a spin thanks to in-house weekly releases. Enjoy funky flavors with local twists, nosh pop ups and spiked ciders.

Twelve Mile Limit

500 S. Telemachus St., twelvemilelimit.com.

Serving up tasty swigs and chill vibes, this dive features entertainment to the tune of trivia nights, karaoke, comedy and queer dance parties. Check out their rotating daily $5 specials ranging from classic daqs to whiskey sours.

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N Norman C Francis Pkwy, bayoubeergarden.com.

Begging the question “why play favorites?” comes the duo of Beer Garden meets Wine Garden. Indulge in a packed list of brews and house special disco fries, then meander to the expansive Wine Garden courtyard for charcuterie and chardonnay.

Wrong Iron On The Greenway

3532 Toulouse St., wrongiron.com.

Roll up from the bike trail and drop your kickstand for beer, wine, cocktails and frozens. The spacious al fresco patio is suited for brews beneath the umbrellas in sunshine and nips by the firepits on chilly nights.

Pal’s Lounge

949 N. Rendon St.

Come one come all to this neighborhood bar where stool-sitting regulars rely on happy hour daily, beer and shot specials and signature cocktails like the Pal’s Paloma. Ring the buzzer if the door is locked, but only once for mannerly measure.

Revel Café and Bar

133 N. Carrollton Ave., revelcafeandbar.com.

Let owner and legend Chris McMillian conjure up a concoction from his chorus-worthy cocktail collection (his songbook) of which there are over 50 songs to drink. A burger and pommes frites make for an additionally satiating melodic moment.

Second Line Brewing

433 N Bernadotte St., secondlinebrewing.com.

Pick a picnic table in the beer garden and tip back Batture Blonde Ale at this neighborhood craft brewery. Foodie vendors, shop pop-ups, trivia nights and an actual bounce house add to the good vibes.

Parkway Bakery and Tavern

538 Hagan Ave., parkwaypoorboys.com.

A New Orleans institution, come by for seafood poor boys and to-the-brim pours. If booze is more your move, opt for a Parkway Pimm’s Cup while enjoying the storied ambiance.

Ciao Tapas Bar & Lounge

4033 Tulane Ave., ciaonola.com.

Two words: midnight brunch. Pop in on Friday nights for DJ beats, and a happy hour between 8 – 10 p.m. In between rounds of black raspberry Sidecars, snag a selfie in front of the neon lit “The World Is Yours” sign.

Vandal

3835 Tulane Ave., vandalnola.com.

All hail the hookah. With its golden chairs, greenery-accented walls and plush couches, this stylish lounge is the poshest spot to partake in a flavored puff.

Vessel NOLA

3835 Iberville St., vesselnola.com.

Congregate over classic cocktails served in 12 unique vessels specific to your libation of choice at this iconic 1914 church-turned-bar while gazing at ship’s hull-inspired ceiling.

The Mid-City Irish Pub Trinity

Finn McCool’s Irish Pub

3701 Banks St., finnmccools.com

Mick’s Irish Pub

4801 Bienville Ave.

The Holy Ground Irish Pub

3340 Canal St., theholygroundnola.com

Uptown

Oak

8118 Oak St., oaknola.net.

Carouse with the corks at this upscale wine bar located, appropriately, on Oak Street. Pop by for Prosecco and fries on Thursdays or a bottle from the curated yet approachable wine list. Or, take in live music every Friday and Saturday.

Columns

3811 St. Charles Ave., thecolumns.com.

A classic choice for a classic cocktail, make it a moment climbing the iconic stairs of the historic property. Procure a spot on the veranda, delight in an inventive concoction like a whisky-infused lavender cold press while watching the streetcar make its travels.

The Delachaise Wine Bar

3442 St. Charles Ave., chaisedelachaise.com

Romance ready, bat eyes over bites of house-made pâté and share a bottle of Barolo at this neighborhood hideout. Steal glances beneath strung lights on the patio as you wax poetic about the wine list.

St. Joe’s Bar

5535 Magazine St., stjoesbar.com.

Feeling muddled over where to go? You’re “mint” to be at this local neighborhood bar nestled near Audubon Park that’s known for its fresh fruit blueberry mojitos and antique bar with well-appointed church pews.

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St., portorleansbrewingco.com.

Featuring local craft beer that is “master brewed below sea level”, head to their expansive beer garden to make hops between their IPAs, ales and lagers. Save room for a scoop of small batch Lucy Boone Ice Cream served on site.

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar

5535 Tchoupitoulas St., dosjefes.com.

This popular spot, known for its smoking selection of cigars and back bar swings, features craft cocktails and live music ranging from Jazz and Afro-Cuban to Blues and Zydeco.

QiQi

1515 Aline St.

Cozy as can be, this spot showcases drag and burlesque shows alongside a rainbow of local beers, all-inclusive vibes and pop-up bites and outdoor seating.

Les Bon Temps

4801 Magazine St., lbtrnola.com.

Open 24 hours a day, this iconic locale plays host to The Soul Rebels every Thursday, free oysters on Fridays, billiards and Bloody Marys that make for a full meal.

The Vintage NOLA

3121 Magazine St., thevintagenola.com.

Beignets, bubbles and bites are the cornerstone of this chic café. Settle in at a bistro table on the hustle bustle sidewalk and pair your pillowy powdered sugar bites with spiked frozen au laits or brut rosés.

Lit Literature

Neal Bodenheimer, founder of Cure, a celebrated bar for its clout-worthy cocktails, and coauthor Emily Timberlake, have recently released Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em​, a page turner featuring 100 cocktails, interviews and anecdotes celebrating the drinking culture in the Crescent City. 4504 Freret St., curenola.com.

The Chloe

4125 St. Charles Ave., thecholenola.com.

Past the staircase with the alligator print carpet, you’ll find the luxe lobby bar of this boutique hotel, housed in a 19th century Uptown mansion, but the gem is the pool bar where pink chaise lounge chairs call for Audubon Spritzes, a nominal fee for non-hotel guests.

Boulingy Tavern

3641 Magazine St., boulingytavern.com.

The retro-inspired space, conjuring up an episodic scenario of Mad Men with a side of cigarette pants and martinis, will leave you romancing over aromatic tonics and whiling away the hours with a whiskey. On weather-friendly nights, the cozy patio is a must.

Geaux For A Dive

Ms. Mae’s: 4336 Magazine St.

Henry’s Uptown Bar: 5101 Magazine St.

Snake & Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge: 7612 Oak St., snakeandjakes.com.

The Mayfair Lounge: 1505 Amelia St.