As always, New Orleans has so many great things to shout out loud about. Even in a year with so many downs, we appreciate more than ever those places and things that rise to the top. Here is our list of the Tops of the Town as selected by our editorial staff. Readers were encouraged to make recommendations too, and suggestions were weighed into the discussion.

To us, our readers remain at the very top.

Note: to make the list, a choice had to have a significant number of votes; places without enough votes were eliminated. Categories without enough voters were also removed. We know that there are some significaant places that didn’t make the list, nevertheless we’re confident that those that are listed are all worthy and are among the tops in their field.

Top Place for Doughnuts

Winner: District Donuts Sliders Brew

Finalists: Baker’s Dozen, Blue Dot, Tastee Donuts

Top Place to Buy a Wedding Dress

Winner: Town & Country Bridal

Top Place to Get a Blowout

Winner: Blo Blow Dry Bar

Finalists: Salon M, Southern Shears, Spa Atlantis

Top Antiques Store

Winner: M.S. Rau

Finalists: Lucullus Antiques, Magazine Antique Mall, The Occasional Wife

Top Bakery

Winner: Hi-Do Bakery

Finalists: Antoine’s Famous Cakes, Bellegarde Bakery, Bywater Bakery, La Boulangerie

Top Bed and Breakfast

Winner: Terrell House Bed & Breakfast

Finalists: Canal Street Inn, Chimes Bed and Breakfast

Top Burgers

Winner: Port of Call

Finalists: Beachcorner Bar & Grill, Bud’s Broiler, Desi Vega’s Prime Burgers & Shakes, Three B’s Burger & Wine

Top Children’s Boutique

Winners: Banbury Cross, Zuka Baby

Finalists: Bon Temps Boutique, Pippen Lane, Little Miss Muffin Children-Home

Top Coffee House

Winner: Café du Monde

Finalists: French Truck Coffee, La Boulangerie, Mojo Coffee House, Spitfire Coffee

Top Craft Cocktail Bar

Winner: Cure

Finalists: Arnaud’s French 75 Bar, Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29, Jewel of the South, The Will & the Way

Top Dessert Menu

Winner: GW Fins

Finalists: Commander’s Palace, Couvant, Jack Rose

Top Dive Bar

Winner: Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar

Finalists: Chart Room, Molly’s at the Market, Pal’s Lounge

Top Local Drug Store

Winners: Castellon Pharmacy, Patio Drugs

Finalists: Ciolino Drugs, Majoria Drugs, Uptown Delivery Pharmacy

Top Dry Cleaners

Winners: Liberto Cleaners, Royal Cleaners

Finalists: Russell’s Cleaning Services, Young’s Dry Cleaners

Top Event Planning and Parties

Winner: Z Event Company

Top French Bread

Winner: Leidenheimer Baking Co.

Finalist: La Boulangerie

Top Garden Supply

Winner: Perino’s Home & Garden Center

Finalists: Banting’s Nursery, Charvet’s Garden Center, The Plant Gallery, Urban Roots Garden Center

Top Golf Course

Winner: English Turn Golf & Country Club

Finalists: City Park Golf Courses, Grand Ridge Golf Club

Top Gulf Coast Hotel

Winner: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Finalists: The Pearl Hotel

Top Happy Hour

Winner: Couvant

Finalists: The Bombay Club, Chemin a la Mer, Pizza Domenica, Saint John

Top Home Accessories

Winner: Eclectic Home

Finalist: Home Malone

Top Hot Dogs

Winner: Dat Dog

Finalists: Bratz Y’all, Bud’s Broiler

Top Hotel Bar

Winner: The Carousel Bar

Finalists: Chandelier Bar, Hot Tin, Polo Club Lounge, The Sazerac Bar

Top Ice Cream/Gelato

Winner: Angelo Brocato

Finalists: Creole Creamery, Drip Affrogato Bar, Piccola Gelateria

Top Jeweler

Winner: Aucoin Hart Jewelers

Finalists: Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry, M.S. Rau

Top King Cakes

Winners: Dong Phuong Bakery, Manny Randazzo King Cakes

Finalists: Caluda’s King Cake, Haydel’s Bakery, Hi-Do Bakery

Top Local Grocery Store

Winner: Rouses Market

Finalists: Canseco’s Market, Central Grocery and Deli, Dorignac’s Food Center, Langenstein’s

Top Local Radio Station

Winner: WWOZ

Finalists: WWNO, WWL Radio

Top Local Sandwich Shop

Winner: Cochon Butcher

Finalists: Martin Wine Cellar, St. James Cheese Company, Turkey and the Wolf

Top Men’s Clothing Store

Winners: Perlis Clothing, Rubensteins

Top Museum

Winner: National WWII Museum

Finalists: M.S. Rau, Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, New Orleans Museum of Art

Top Neighborhood Restaurant

Winner: Clancy’s Restaurant

Finalists: Juniors on Harrison, Katie’s, High Hat Café

Top New Orleans Festival

Winner: French Quarter Festival

Finalists: Gretna Festival, Hogs for the Cause, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Top Pet Daycare

Winner: Dogtopia

Finalists: Camp Bow Wow, Pet Paradise

Top Pilates Studio

Winner: SCULPT New Orleans

Finalists: Club Pilates, Romney Studios

Top Place for a Margarita

Winner: Barracuda

Finalists: Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria, Juan’s Flying Burrito, Santa Fe

Top Place for a Power Lunch

Winner: Galatoire’s

Finalists: Commander’s Palace, Luke

Top Place for Barbecue Shrimp

Winner: Mr. B’s Bistro

Finalists: Pascal’s Manale, Red Fish Grill

Top Place for Brunch

Winner: Brennan’s

Finalists: Bearcat Café, Commander’s Palace, The Country Club, Ruby Slipper Café

Top Place for Cajun

Winner: Cochon

Finalists: GW Fins, Mulate’s

Top Place for Casual Breakfast

Winner: Ruby Slipper Café

Finalists: Café Fleur de Lis, Elizabeth’s, French Toast

Top Place for Chinese

Winner: Five Happiness Chinese Restaurant

Finalists: China Doll, Trey Yeun Cuisine of China

Top Place for Creole

Winner: Dooky Chase Restaurant

Finalists: Brigtsen’s, Chez Nous Charcuterie, Neyow’s Creole Café

Top Place for Fine Dining

Winner: GW Fins

Finalists: Commander’s Palace, Galatoire’s Restaurant, Gautreau’s Restaurant

Top Place for Fried Chicken

Winner: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Finalists: Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, McHardy’s Chicken & Fixin’, Willie Mae’s Scotch House

Top Place for Gumbo

Winner: Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop

Finalists: Chez Nous Charcuterie, Gris-Gris, Gumbo Shop, Mr. B’s Bistro

Top Place for Indian

Winner: Mantra Indian Cuisine

Finalists: Nirvana, Saffron NOLA

Top Place for Italian

Winner: Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

Finalists: Irene’s, Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House, Sofia

Top Place for Japanese

Winner: Shogun

Finalists: LUVI, Pearl Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro, Sukeban

Top Place for Local Gifts

Winner: Home Malone

Finalists: Hazelnut, Little Miss Muffin Children – Home, Phina

Top Place for Mexican/Southwest

Winner: El Gato Negro

Finalists: Barracuda, Felipe’s Mexican Tacqueria, Juan’s Flying Burrito

Top Place for Middle Eastern

Winner: Saba

Finalists: Lebanon’s Café, Shaya, Tal’s Hummus

Top Place for Raw Oysters

Winner: Acme Oyster House

Finalists: Casamento’s, Drago’s, Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House, Pascal’s Manale

Top Place for Seafood

Winner: GW Fins

Finalists: Saint John, Station 6

Top Place for Steaks

Winner: Mr. John’s Steakhouse

Finalists: Chophouse New Orleans, Desi Vega’s Steakhouse, Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Top Place for Tacos

Winner: Barracuda

Finalists: El Gato Negro, Felipe’s Mexican Tacqueria, Juan’s Flying Burrito

Top Place for Tapas

Winners: Barcelona Tapas, Baru Bistro & Tapas

Finalists: Bésame, Costera

Top Place for Turtle Soup

Winner: Commander’s Palace

Finalists: Mandina’s Restaurant, Muriel’s Jackson Square, Ralph’s on the Park

Top Place for Vietnamese

Winner: Pho Bang Restaurant

Finalists: Café Minh, Lilly’s Café

Top Place for Women’s Clothing

Winner: Saks Fifth Avenue

Finalists: Angelique Boutique, Hemline, Indigo Boutique, Monomin

Top Place to Buy Eyewear

Winner: Art & Eyes

Finalists: Eye Wares, Krewe

Top Place to Buy Liquor and Wine

Winner: Martin Wine Cellar

Finalists: Dorignac’s Food Center, Elio’s Wine Warehouse, Vieux Carré Wine & Spirits

Top Place to Buy Saints Accessories

Winner: Black and Gold Sports Shop

Finalists: Citizen NOLA, Fleurty Girl

Top Place to Gamble

Winner: Harrah’s New Orleans

Finalist: Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots

Top Place to Get a Mani/Pedi

Winners: Cindy’s Nail & Spa, City Nails & Spa

Finalists: Essential Salon and NailSpa, MAD Nails

Top Po-Boys

Winner: Parkway Bakery & Tavern

Finalists: Domilise’s Po-Boy & Bar, Johnny’s Po-Boys, Mahony’ Po-Boys & Seafood, Mother’s Restaurant

Top Salon

Winner: Root Salong & Studio

Finalists: Keith Noonan Salon, Salon M, Spa Atlantis

Top Sno-Balls

Winner: Hansen’s Sno-Bliz

Finalists: Sal’s Sno-Ball Stand, Williams Plum Street Snowballs

Top Spa

Winner: Woodhouse Spa

Finalists: The Ritz-Carlton, The Roosevelt New Orleans, Windsor Court Hotel

Top Sports Bar

Winner: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Finalists: The Avenue Pub, Cooter Brown’s Tavern, Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

Top Sushi

Winner: Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi

Finalists: Tsunami Sushi, Sake Café, Yakuza House

Top Wine Bar

Winners: Copper Vine, Effervescence

Finalists: Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits, Patrick’s Bar Vin, Stained Glass Wine House

Top Yoga Studio

Winner: Yoga Unbound

Finalists: Audubon Yoga Studio, NOLA Yoga Loft

Top Pizza

Winner: Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza

Finalists: Louisiana Pizza Kitchen, Pizza Delicious, Pizza Domenica

Top Local Shoe Store

Winner: Feet First Shoes

Finalists: Orleans Shoe Co., Shoe Be Do, Shoe Carnival

Top Craft Brewery

Winner: Courtyard Brewery

Finalists: Crescent City Brewhouse, Port Orleans Brewing Co., Second Line Brewing, Urban South Brewery

Top Gym

Winners: Ochsner Fitness Center – Harahan, New Orleans Athletic Club

Finalists: Krewe Fitness, New Orleans JCC Fitness Center

Top Florist

Winner: Villere’s Florist

Finalists: Dunn & Sonnier, Federico’s Family Florist, Mitch’s Flowers

Top Furniture Store

Winner: Hurwitz Mintz Furniture

Finalists: Doerr Furniture, Georgian Furnishing