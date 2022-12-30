BK Historic House & Gardens Soirée in the Vieux Carré

BK Historic House & Gardens couldn’t have planned for a better night than the one for its Soirée in the Vieux Carré.

The fete, held Oct. 9, had a glamorous crowd inside the house — built in 1826 — and outside, as the felicitous weather drew guests to the parterre garden and courtyard.

This year’s soiree, as well as previous years, have benefited the historic property’s multi-year, multi-phase capital campaign with funds raised dedicated to specific projects, such as improving the exterior of the main building, one facade at a time. The 2022 soiree funds go towards the courtyard facing facade restoration, which will begin in early 2023 and is tentatively scheduled to be completed by end of summer.

The soiree was also a time to honor Dr. and Mrs. Richard L. Strub for their generous contributions to BK Historic House & Gardens over the years, in particular the restoration of the rear dependency building in 2021. The late John Geiser III, a board member and a volunteer for 50 years, was also celebrated at the event.

Co-Chairs were Mia and Minor Jahncke, Taylor and Martin Pospisil and Permele and Garner Robinson.

Fun Fact: BK House is the first building documented by the Historic American Building Survey, a program of the WPA that recruited out-of-work architects to document the nation’s most important buildings. BK House was selected because it was considered important and was the most in danger of collapse.

Fun Fact, Part Two: Have you watched the AMC series “Interview with a Vampire?” If so, you would have seen BK Historic House & Gardens’ courtyard and interiors.

Instagram: @bkhousenola

Ann Strub, Dick Strub, Cynthia LeBrenton

Annie Irvin, Michael Harold, Wendy Lodrig Bart

Hal Williamson, Permele Robinson, Garner Robinson, Larry Schmidt

Sweet Dupuy, James Cole

Jenny Cole, Minor Jahncke, Mia Jahncke

James Douglas, Ann Masson