Carnival Cocktails

For something a bit unexpected, this Mardi Gras season, Virgin Hotels New Orleans is featuring specialty Mardi Gras cocktails with house-made ice-cube babies. virginhotels.com/new-orleans

Cocktails to-go

Tujague’s, the birthplace of the Grasshopper cocktail, is showcasing a Mardi Gras satellite bar in front of the three-story indoor-outdoor French Quarter restaurant. Belly up to the bar, and enjoy specialty libations that include Hurricanes, Pimm’s Cups and Palomas. Select beers also will be available for $5, including Gnarly Barley Jucifer, Port Orleans Bacchus Blonde Ale, Paradise Park and Michelob Ultra, along with High Noon alcoholic seltzers. Drinks can be ordered directly from the bar (open Feb. 17-21 from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.) with no reservation required. tujaguesrestaurant.com

V-Day Libations

Named after the Dominican Republic passion fruit, which locals pronounce as chee-noh-lah, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur balances the fruit’s unique tartness with natural sweetness and tropical essence. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Chinola has partnered with Vesta Chocolate to create limited-edition Chinola bonbon and ganache chocolates made with Dominican cacao. The single-origin collection features Vesta’s signature 66 percent chocolate bonbons and dark chocolate ganache with a caramel filling made with Chinola liqueur. Once bitten, the bonbons burst forth with bright and juicy Chinola, including subtle notes of citrus and spices. shopchinola.com; vestachocolate.com

On another note, mixologist extraordinaire Chris Hannah, co-owner and bartender at Jewel of the South, shares this Valentine’s Day recipe for those looking to experiment at home. The Coco-Spagliatto features Campari infused with toasted coconut, which will immediately have you dreaming about your next island adventure. jewelnola.com

Coco-Spagliatto

Toast a cup of shredded coconut and add to a sealable container. Pour in a bottle of Campari and let it sit for a couple of hours to overnight. Strain the liquor back into the empty bottle.

1 oz. Coconut Campari

1 oz. sweet vermouth

3 oz. sparkling wine

Add the Campari and vermouth to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain over an ice-filled Collins glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with orange peel.

Fit for a King

Maison Courvoisier (the most awarded cognac house based on 20 top spirits competitions since 2019) has released Courvoisier XO Royal nationwide. The ultra-premium spirit is a blend of old Fins Bois de Jarnac and carefully selected Grande Champagne eaux-de-vie, resulting in a complex spirit that pays tribute to the cognac that graced the royal courts of Europe in the 1900s. Expect a long and powerful finish balanced by Courvoisier’s signature floral style. Courvoisier XO Royal is presented in a teardrop-shaped bottle with a stunning faceted glass stopper. Find local retailers at courvoisier.com/locate.

Late-Night Imbibing

For those looking to power through the night, The Tasting Room, the cozy wine bar on Magazine Street, has a new Reverse Happy Hour Thursday through Saturday from 9-12 p.m. Enjoy food and drink specials that include margaritas, Old Fashioned cocktails and house tap wine for $8, and sliders ($8), a pickle board ($12), a cheese board ($14) and charcuterie ($14). ttrneworleans.com