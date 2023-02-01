It’s a given that at some point during a Carnival brunch your neck will be adorned with beads, boas, or something else tossed your way. So, better make it a Mardi party for your ears. Ella Bartlow’s Swarovski crystal earrings in a range of colorful styles are the perfect festive touch to add to your ensemble. Ella Bartlow, ellabartlow.com.

One thing is certain, if you’re dressing up for an occasion during Mardi Gras, you’ll inevitably be doing a good bit of walking. A chunky heel is a no-brainer, and this sparkly pair by Sam Edelman will have your toes tapping with flair. Available at Hemline, shophemline.com.

This just feels like a good idea. After a day (or perhaps a week or two) of reveling, why not prepare for the unwelcome hangover? Created to help users bounce back after time on the town, the Rescue Patch is infused with DHM, green tea and vitamin B1 for “when the struggle is real.” Available at Lionheart Prints, lionheartprints.com.

It’s hands-free time while you second line. This playful Shearling Bumbag by Primecut can be worn around the waste or as a crossbody, and with this is tow, there will be no going back to the restaurant because you forgot your purse. Available at Saint Claude Social Club, saintclaudesocialclub.com.

Crafted from gold metal mesh, this showstopper is made in Spain by Isabel Moore with a nod to vintage Whiting and Davis dresses. You won’t be able to resist shimmying to the mambo in this number. Available at Century Girl, centurygirlvintage.com.