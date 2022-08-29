NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) announced the first wave of titles for the 33rd annual, Oscar®-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival (NOFF), which will showcase 145+ films in-person at The Prytania, Jazz Market New Orleans, The Broad Theater, and The Broadside November 3-8 and virtually November 3-13 showcasing 130+ films through NOFF Virtual Cinema available globally. The festival’s competition lineup is now live, and passes are available at neworleansfilmsociety.org. More programming, including Spotlight Films and Filmmaker Conference programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

After receiving over 3,600 submissions from 103 countries for the 33rd anniversary of the festival, NOFF’s seasoned team of programmers selected a slate of 138 films in competition that represent a wealth of perspectives. Overall, films directed by women and non-binary directors account for 57% of the lineup, and films helmed by directors of color make up 56%. Films made in the American South represent 50% and Louisiana-made films represent 22% of the lineup, and the directors of selected films represent 35 different nationalities. Additionally, the lineup boasts 24 world premieres and 7 US premieres.

“In considering films for this year’s lineup,” said Clint Bowie, Artistic Director of the New Orleans Film Society, “our programming team sought to interrogate the totality of individual films. While what is on screen is obviously important to us, we’re also interested in what went into a film’s making: how the filmmakers built their production teams and how they approached issues of working with the communities in their films.” To help assess these issues, the festival added required questions to the submission form asking filmmakers about their production practices. “We see this as critical to ensure that equity and social impact have just as important a place at NOFF as artistic vision does.”

“We look forward to local audiences and visiting filmmakers coming together in New Orleans to celebrate this year’s diverse lineup of bold and visionary voices,” added Kiyoko McCrae, Director of Documentary Programming and Filmmaker Labs at NOFS. “Half of the lineup is made up of Southern films and we are proud to shine a light on filmmakers from the region and around the world who are shifting mainstream narratives and pushing artistic boundaries.”

IN COMPETITION: 27 FEATURE FILMS FROM 10 COUNTRIES

The 33rd New Orleans Film Festival feature film competition brings together 10 narrative feature films and 17 documentary feature films from 10 countries. See the film guide at neworleansfilmsociety.org/film-guide.

Recipients of the Jury Award for Narrative Shorts, Documentary Shorts, and Animated Shorts competitions will be eligible for consideration in the respective categories of the Academy Awards® without the standard theatrical run, provided the film otherwise complies with the Academy rules.

Scroll down to see the list of films and loglines in the feature competitions and an index for all short films in competition. Additional festival announcements including Spotlight Films, keynote speeches, panels, and roundtables will be released in the weeks to come.

HOW TO ATTEND THE FESTIVAL?

Festival-goers can purchase an All Access Pass, good for all in-person screenings, parties and events, and NOFF Virtual Cinema screenings; or purchase individual tickets for each screening. Individual tickets go on sale to NOFS members on October 14, and to the general public on October 21 at neworleansfilmsociety.org.

The in-person screening schedule will be announced on October 7th, and screenings will take place at The Prytania, Jazz Market New Orleans, The Broad Theater, and The Broadside between November 3-8.

NOFF Virtual Cinema will run from November 3 to the 13, offering all 130+ films in the festival lineup! Film lovers can buy a Virtual Pass or a Virtual Household Pass to watch all films in the lineup throughout the festival; a Six Film Pass to watch any six films virtually or in-person or buy individual tickets for each virtual screening.

FEATURE FILMS IN COMPETITION AT THE NEW ORLEANS FILM FESTIVAL 2022

