NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To celebrate the French national holiday, the Alliance Française of New Orleans is hosting its annual Bastille Day Fête on July 14 from 6-10 p.m. in the backyard of the Alliance Française. Programming will include live music by local duo Alexis and the Samurai followed by local French DJ, DJ GAC. Local “franco-favorites” Les ReBelles et the Merry Antoinettes will be in attendance as well.

The Consul General of France in Louisiana, Nathalie Beras, will be give a speech and toast to France during the event.

Returning from last year will be drinks from Happy Raptor Distilling and Urban South Brewery and sweet and savory crêpes from The French Stall. New this year is a champagne bar in the renovated library of the Alliance Française along with a silent auction featuring items such as tickets to an upcoming Saints game, gift certificates to Café Degas, and more.

This event is an all-ages event featuring a special children’s area with games and activities. Participants who wear their best French outfit will even be rewarded a “free drink” ticket at the door.

Presale tickets are $8 for Alliance Française members and $13 for the public. Tickets at the door are $15 for everyone. Learn more at af-neworleans.org/bastilleday. A “Bastille Day Kit” can be purchased which includes one ticket to the Fête, one membership to the organization, and a “Oui Speak French” yard sign designed by local French artist, Simon.

The Alliance Française is a nonprofit French language school and cultural center operating in New Orleans since 1984.

