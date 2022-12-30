While Sonny Lee navigated growing up following the death of his father, it wasn’t until he reached adulthood that he recognized the resources he had access to that most fatherless boys do not. Witnessing this issue and its outcomes consistently ignored, Sonny founded 501c3 nonprofit Son of a Saint in 2011 to provide fatherless boys mentorship, emotional support, life skills development, exposure to constructive experiences and foster long-term, positive peer-to-peer relationships. Supported by a system of staff, volunteers and partner agencies, Son of a Saint intervenes at a crucial age, equipping its mentees with the tools needed to accomplish their vision

of success.

