Attending open houses every weekend as a child, what was Christian Galvin’s budding interest in real estate has since matured into Christian Shane International. The four-division company, or “ecosystem” as it’s referred to, consists of Properties, Developments, Hospitality and Lifestyle branches that comprehensively tackle buying/selling properties, building/renovating, home staging, retail, and managing event spaces and luxury vacation rentals.

“Every day I get to work with the most inspiring group of people assembled under one roof,” said Christian.

Beyond real estate, Christian is a Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador for the American Cancer Society and in October, Christian Shane International held a masquerade ball fundraiser drumming up over $8,000.

Clothing by Rubensteins: Waterville vest, Eleventy jacket, 34 Heritage jean, Stenstroms dress shirt, and Edward Armah pocket square