Martin Gutierrez had been putting his faith into action working with the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans (CCANO) long before he was ordained a deacon in 2018. Now the CCANO’s Vice President of Mission and Community Engagement, Deacon Gutierrez believes in the unique role we can play in serving our community.

“Each one of us has a set of gifts, talents, skills that can be used to make a difference in people’s lives, to have a positive impact,” said Gutierrez.

His work at the altar impelling his service in the community, Deacon Gutierrez helps individuals and families transition from crisis to stability – a role that he considers an honor and a privilege.

