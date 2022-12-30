A millennial attorney already partner at a premier law firm, Jatavian’s “why” is rooted in family. Following his mother’s death at age four, a lawyer aided his grandmother in building a legal case – the proceeds from which served as seed money for Jatavian to attend Dillard University. Knowing first-hand the impact of personal injury law, Jatavian now proudly walks in his purpose and feels honored to deliver justice for his clients. He has been named Super Lawyer and Top Attorney by various publications.

“My golden rule is to treat clients like family and to service them how I expect my grandmother to be treated,” he said. Jatavian is a dedicated husband to his high-school sweetheart and is a father of two.

