Deciding on a career in law from a young age, Tommy’s own catastrophic car wreck years ago would lead him to establish a leading personal injury practice. Crediting his success to a strong work ethic and the family who taught it to him, he has now provided guidance, hope and delivered proven results to clients for the last seven years.

“I’ve been in my clients’ shoes, know what they’re going through, and make sure to personally handle cases to get what they deserve,” said Tommy.

Tommy is very involved with youth sports, his children’s school, and more recently hurricane relief efforts back home in Cut Off, LA. “No matter where you find yourself in life, you should never forget where you came from.”

