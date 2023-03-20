NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLA on TAP’s fundraising event wrapped up its first time back under the new leadership of Yeah You Right Events on Saturday. This year’s event raised over $35,000 for the Louisiana Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA) after being on hiatus for 3 years due to the COVID pandemic.
The new location at Lafreniere Park worked out well for a festival of this size and made for a great turn out with plenty of room for all in a gorgeous park setting surrounded by ponds.
“We were a bit nervous looking at the forecast for rain, but the event grounds quickly drained from the downpours the day before and we were able to set up smoothly” said Yeah You Right Events producer Shane Finkelstein. “Beer lovers as well as animal rights lovers came out in huge support of the LASPCA and our local breweries this year. We can’t wait to continue to grow this cause for the paws in the coming years!”.
Judges were all over the festival judging not only beer samples from local and regional brewers and home brewers, but also from the first-ever Doggie Drag Show.
Winners of the beer competition are as listed below:
HOME BREW COMPETITION by Brewstock
Critics’ Choice
First Place: Kevin Bergeron, Wild Specialty Beer
Second Place: Alex Bell, Saison Dupont Clone
Third Place: Wesley Kulcak, Gose
Best Decorated
First Place: BC2 Brewing
Second Place: Joie & Willow Tree Brewing
Third Place: She-Shed Brewing
People’s Choice Best Brewers
First Place: Bc2 Brewing
Second Place: Joie & Willow Tree Brewing
Third Place: CeeGee’s Brewery
HOME BREW COMPETITION – Fan Favorites
Best Beer
First Place: CeeGee’s Brewery
Second Place: BC2 Brewing
Third Place: Joie & Willow Tree Brewing
Best Decorated Booth
First Place: BC2 Brewing
Second Place: She-Shed Brewing
Third Place: CeeGee’s Brewery
CRAFT BEER COMPANIES CRITICS’ CHOICE COMPETITION
Category: Pale Ale/IPA
First Place: Parish Brewing – Murphy
Second Place: Abita Brewery – Jockamo Juice
Third Place: Gnarly Barley – Jucifer
Category: Lager/Pilsner
First Place: Faubourg Brewing – Faubourg Lager
Second Place: Zony Mash Beer Project – Zony Pony
Third Place: Parish Brewing – Canebreak
Category: Porter/Stout/Brown
First Place: Abita Brewery – Vanilla Bean Porter
Second Place: Gnarly Barley – Korova Milk Porter
Third Place: Great Raft Brewing – Reasonably Corrupt
Category:Sour/Gose
First Place: Great Raft Brewing -Life Itself Pink
Second Place: NOLA Brewing Co. – Blueberry & Lemon Berliner Weisse
Third Place: Zony Mash Beer Project – King of Carrot Flower
Category: Specialty Beer
First Place: Parleaux Beer Lab – Long Memory
Second Place: Parish Brewing – Sips Pinot Noir Black Cherry
Third Place: King Fish Cider – Cider
Category: Seltzer
First Place: Zony Mash Beer Project – Hurricane Pop
CRAFT BEER COMPANIES – Fan Favorites
Category: Pale Ale/IPA
First Place: Abita Brewery
Second Place: Flying Tiger
Third Place: Gnarly Barley
Category: Lager/Pilsner
First Place: Gnarly Barley
Second Place: Urban South Brewery
Third Place: Faubourg Brewery
Category: Porter/Stout/Brown
First Place: Gnarly Barley
Second Place: TIE: Nola Brewing Co & Zony Mash
Third Place: TIE: Parleaux & Skeeta Hawk
Category:Sour/Gose
First Place: TIE: Urban South Brewery & Zony Mash
Second Place: Nola Brewing co.
Third Place: Great Raft Brewing
Category: Specialty Beer
First Place: Abita Brewery
Second Place: TIE: King Fish Cider & Gnarly Barley
Third Place: Zony Mash Beer Project
Nola on Tap’s first EVER Doggie Drag Show Fundraiser for the LASPCA was sponsored this year by Petcetera and produced by Tarah Cards featuring local drag and burlesque performers, paired with fashionable canine companions, strutting the runway in handmade doggy couture made by Petcetera owner, Diane Lundeen.
The event was divided into two rounds with CEO Anna Zorilla of the LASPCA opening round 2, hosted by Debbie with a D and Laveau Contraire, with a distinguished panel of judges that included Great Day Louisiana host Malik Mingo, and musician Anais St. John.
Stunning performers and their pet models included:
Gregg and Sweet Pea, 1st Round Winners
Kitten n Lou with Monty n Carlo
Velma Blair and Sylvie
Virginia Slim Jim n Nebula Omega with Arlo
Qween Quan and Chewtle the Turtle
Hannibelle Spector and Socks
Debbie with a D and Nola
Laveau Contraire and Kevin Bagel, Final Round Winners of the Day
2023 Sponsors: SOUTHERN EAGLE, CRESCENT CROWN, HYUNDAI OF METAIRIE, CAUSEWAY ROOFING, WHERE Y’AT, ELEMENT, GAMBIT, GULF COAST BANK, MEDVET, N.O.VATIVE PRINTING, STUDIOALITY, WNOE 101.1
For more information, visit website at www.nolaontap.com or to view other events produced by YEAH YOU RIGHT EVENTS visit them at yeahyourightevents.com