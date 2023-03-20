NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLA on TAP’s fundraising event wrapped up its first time back under the new leadership of Yeah You Right Events on Saturday. This year’s event raised over $35,000 for the Louisiana Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA) after being on hiatus for 3 years due to the COVID pandemic.

The new location at Lafreniere Park worked out well for a festival of this size and made for a great turn out with plenty of room for all in a gorgeous park setting surrounded by ponds.

“We were a bit nervous looking at the forecast for rain, but the event grounds quickly drained from the downpours the day before and we were able to set up smoothly” said Yeah You Right Events producer Shane Finkelstein. “Beer lovers as well as animal rights lovers came out in huge support of the LASPCA and our local breweries this year. We can’t wait to continue to grow this cause for the paws in the coming years!”.

Judges were all over the festival judging not only beer samples from local and regional brewers and home brewers, but also from the first-ever Doggie Drag Show.

Winners of the beer competition are as listed below:

HOME BREW COMPETITION by Brewstock

Critics’ Choice

First Place: Kevin Bergeron, Wild Specialty Beer

Second Place: Alex Bell, Saison Dupont Clone

Third Place: Wesley Kulcak, Gose

Best Decorated

First Place: BC2 Brewing

Second Place: Joie & Willow Tree Brewing

Third Place: She-Shed Brewing

People’s Choice Best Brewers

First Place: Bc2 Brewing

Second Place: Joie & Willow Tree Brewing

Third Place: CeeGee’s Brewery

HOME BREW COMPETITION – Fan Favorites

Best Beer

First Place: CeeGee’s Brewery

Second Place: BC2 Brewing

Third Place: Joie & Willow Tree Brewing

Best Decorated Booth

First Place: BC2 Brewing

Second Place: She-Shed Brewing

Third Place: CeeGee’s Brewery

CRAFT BEER COMPANIES CRITICS’ CHOICE COMPETITION

Category: Pale Ale/IPA

First Place: Parish Brewing – Murphy

Second Place: Abita Brewery – Jockamo Juice

Third Place: Gnarly Barley – Jucifer

Category: Lager/Pilsner

First Place: Faubourg Brewing – Faubourg Lager

Second Place: Zony Mash Beer Project – Zony Pony

Third Place: Parish Brewing – Canebreak

Category: Porter/Stout/Brown

First Place: Abita Brewery – Vanilla Bean Porter

Second Place: Gnarly Barley – Korova Milk Porter

Third Place: Great Raft Brewing – Reasonably Corrupt

Category:Sour/Gose

First Place: Great Raft Brewing -Life Itself Pink

Second Place: NOLA Brewing Co. – Blueberry & Lemon Berliner Weisse

Third Place: Zony Mash Beer Project – King of Carrot Flower

Category: Specialty Beer

First Place: Parleaux Beer Lab – Long Memory

Second Place: Parish Brewing – Sips Pinot Noir Black Cherry

Third Place: King Fish Cider – Cider

Category: Seltzer

First Place: Zony Mash Beer Project – Hurricane Pop

CRAFT BEER COMPANIES – Fan Favorites

Category: Pale Ale/IPA

First Place: Abita Brewery

Second Place: Flying Tiger

Third Place: Gnarly Barley

Category: Lager/Pilsner

First Place: Gnarly Barley

Second Place: Urban South Brewery

Third Place: Faubourg Brewery

Category: Porter/Stout/Brown

First Place: Gnarly Barley

Second Place: TIE: Nola Brewing Co & Zony Mash

Third Place: TIE: Parleaux & Skeeta Hawk

Category:Sour/Gose

First Place: TIE: Urban South Brewery & Zony Mash

Second Place: Nola Brewing co.

Third Place: Great Raft Brewing

Category: Specialty Beer

First Place: Abita Brewery

Second Place: TIE: King Fish Cider & Gnarly Barley

Third Place: Zony Mash Beer Project

Nola on Tap’s first EVER Doggie Drag Show Fundraiser for the LASPCA was sponsored this year by Petcetera and produced by Tarah Cards featuring local drag and burlesque performers, paired with fashionable canine companions, strutting the runway in handmade doggy couture made by Petcetera owner, Diane Lundeen.

The event was divided into two rounds with CEO Anna Zorilla of the LASPCA opening round 2, hosted by Debbie with a D and Laveau Contraire, with a distinguished panel of judges that included Great Day Louisiana host Malik Mingo, and musician Anais St. John.

Stunning performers and their pet models included:

Gregg and Sweet Pea, 1st Round Winners

Kitten n Lou with Monty n Carlo

Velma Blair and Sylvie

Virginia Slim Jim n Nebula Omega with Arlo

Qween Quan and Chewtle the Turtle

Hannibelle Spector and Socks

Debbie with a D and Nola

Laveau Contraire and Kevin Bagel, Final Round Winners of the Day

2023 Sponsors: SOUTHERN EAGLE, CRESCENT CROWN, HYUNDAI OF METAIRIE, CAUSEWAY ROOFING, WHERE Y’AT, ELEMENT, GAMBIT, GULF COAST BANK, MEDVET, N.O.VATIVE PRINTING, STUDIOALITY, WNOE 101.1

For more information, visit website at www.nolaontap.com or to view other events produced by YEAH YOU RIGHT EVENTS visit them at yeahyourightevents.com