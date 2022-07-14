The only way to get through the heat is to belly up to the bar and sip on some of the city’s best libations for summer! We recently took a trip to the Pontchartrain Hotel, one of many spots around the city that offers more than one option under its roof. We’re also getting ready for a few cocktail events sure to aid in our summertime sipping.

Pontchartrain Hotel (2031 St Charles Ave.) – One good way to sip through the summer is to stop at the Pontchartrain Hotel. Our first stop was Hot Tin Bar, which is housed on the rooftop of the hotel. This cozy bar has an amazing view of the city with inside and outside seating, perfect for when it’s a little too hot. Once you take in the breathtaking view, it’s time to sip on some carefully curated cocktails. The menu is vast, which includes seasonal specialties, modern classics and craft cocktails made to order. Each bartender here has a way of satisfying our senses. They all create a cocktail made with what must be love, and their knowledge of fine spirits is top notch. Not only do the cocktails look amazing with unique garnish, but the cocktails here are flavorful, aromatic and simply delicious. We give the team here two thumbs up.

If you head back down to the lobby floor of the hotel, you can pop into Bayou Bar right off the sidewalk of St. Charles Avenue. Here we found live music, fun staff and a bartending team that is worth their weight in gold. There is a variety of wine, beer and drinks, but it’s the craft cocktails that we wanted to try. After the head bartender greeted the table, we received an amazing array of creations that kept us wanting more. Everything here is delicious and the bartending team is on top of its game when it comes to merging flavorful ingredients and edible flowers with spirits we love. The gourmet plates are great, too.

Grande Krewe (2305 Decatur St.) – On July 15, Grande Krewe will host the first of two nights celebrating its 7th anniversary. On this Friday from 5:30-8 p.m., guests can mingle with the Merry Antoinette Carnival walking krewe while tasting some fantastic sparkling wine that celebrates “the glamour, revelry and cheekiness of Marie Antoinette and her court.” On Saturday, July 16, the Kevin Gullage Quartet will perform from 5:30-8 p.m. while the team pours delicious French wines.

Brady’s Wine Warehouse (1029 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) – On Wednesday, July 27, Brady’s is hosting a wine class from 6:30-8 p.m. The class will highlight a spirited discussion of the history of the wine making regions of South Africa, as well as the way that wine is produced. Those in attendance will taste five wines (one sparkling, two white and two red) as sommelier Michelle Gueydan pours the selections from the catalogue of South-to-South Wine Importers – which based here in New Orleans. You can click here to learn more and buy your tickets.

Of course, these are just a few ideas for summertime sipping. If you have a favorite place you would like us to try, let us know, so we can share it with cocktail lovers everywhere. Cheers!