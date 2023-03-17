If you are anything like me, you are a sucker for beautifully photographed recipes and they often inspire you...

Spring is a fun time for local literary lovers with last week marking the second installment of the New Orleans Book Festival and this weekend’s kickoff of the 37th annual Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival. The first event for TWF is a literary discussion at Baldwin & Co. Coffee & Bookstore on Sunday

The first event for TWF is a literary discussion at Baldwin & Co. Coffee & Bookstore on Sunday at 1 p.m., entitled, “It’s a New Orleans Thing: Young Authors as Culture Bearers.” At 4 p.m., don’t miss the popular and exceedingly fun Stella Shouting Contest — which has traditionally closed the festival — at 4 p.m. in Jackson Square. This year, the contest will help raise awareness and funds for the New Orleans Family Justice Center, a network of agencies providing assistance and services to people affected by domestic violence.

After a short break on Monday, March 20, the festival resumes on Tuesday, March 21, with a 6:30 p.m. concert by Mississippi Delta blues legend Little Freddie King at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Wednesday, March 22, catch a performance of scenes from notable Tennessee Williams works at 7:30 p.m. at Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré. Finally, Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26, the festival is off and running with sessions, panels, happy hours, a drag brunch, theater and musical performances, tours and workshops from 9 a.m. into the evening.

This year, the TWF also rolls out its new Last Bohemia Fringe Festival which is described in a press release as a celebration of Williams’ love of the Bohemian lifestyle. Also noted in the press release is the March 24-26 Saints+Sinners LGBTQ+ Literary Festival, a program of TWF now in its 20th year.

There’s too much to list in one post, so get more details, the festival schedule and tickets at tennesseewilliams.net.

New Orleans Botanical Garden Spring Garden Show

P.S. On another note, save the date for theNew Orleans Botanical Garden Spring Garden Show April 1-2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect over 50 plant and gardening vendors, educational programming, cooking demos, live music and arts and crafts during the event. Get additional details and ticket information at neworleanscitypark.org.

