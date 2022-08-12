4 August Bridal Trunk Shows and a Taste of Cajun Pop

Though August may is considered a slow month for the city and our hospitality industry – because, heat ­– that’s not the case for the wedding industry. The last few weeks of the month play host to a few bridal shows around the city and beyond. Additionally, we received an appetizing press release we think will add a little flavor to your Big Day. [MS1]

Town & Country Bridal is hosting a Sareh Nouri trunk show in its new store at 1912 St. Charles Ave., Aug. 19-20. The collection employs the finest imported Italian silk and French lace, sure to bring a little glamour to any look. Special incentives will be applied, and appointments are required. Book online here.

- Advertisement -

I Do Bridal Couture’s Baton Rouge and Covington locations are both hosting a few upcoming trunk shows to round out the month. First, the Covington store is hosting a Nouvelle by Amsale show Aug. 12-20. The brand will showcase its newest collection — one that offers multiple price points for every bride. An appointment is required and can be booked online here or by calling the store at 985-327-5598.

The Baton Rouge location is hosting the Rivini Spring 2023 line in store Aug. 19 and 20, the latest collection for the brand, in store. The collection is described by the designer as “Blurred Beauty in Simplicity.” For more information on the designs or to book an appointment online click here or call 225-361-0377.

And finally, the Baton Rouge location will play host to the latest collection from Anne Barge Aug. 26 – Sept. 3. The boutique describes the collection as classic in design and timeless in details. As the other shows, an appointment is required and can be booked online here or by calling the store at 225-361-0377.

Elizabeth and David Roper, wedding designed and planned by Angela Marie Events

Lagniappe:

Cajun Pop – a Louisiana style popcorn brand – recently announced what we think is a a fun way to send guests (both locals and visitors) home with a little taste of Louisiana. In a recent press release, the company shared an image with a sign that said, “Thanks for popping by.” We think this could also be a fun addition to an engagement party or bridal shower, playing on the idea of a member of the betrothed couple“popping” the question. The popcorn company offer a variety of local flavors – like boiled crawfish and bananas Foster among others – that sound promising for an event treat or a tasty addition to a welcome basket for those guests “popping in” for the wedding.