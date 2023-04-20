New Orleans is known for being entertaining, to say the least. There is always something to do, music around every corner, people reveling in the street at any hour, the list goes on. So, it should be no surprise that a lot of groups visit each year.

One group we love is a bachelorette parties. Give us a “’Til Death Do Us Party” or “Last Rodeo” any day!

But when some think of New Orleans, they may believe the city is a 24-hour booze-filled rager – which, don’t get us wrong, it can be … but New Orleans has more depth than that.

New Orleans has a plethora of non-boozy activities perfect for a group of any size. The list happened to be to such an extent that we are breaking it up into categories.

First, these are for the more active groups. We don’t have any hills, but you can definitely get in a “hot girl walk” around many parts of the city, or partake in one of these fun undertakings.

Footprints to Fitness is owned and operated by New Orleans’ channel 4 WWLTV traffic reporter April Dupre and offers myriad options for bachelorette parties. Not only does Footprints to Fitness offer classes like puppy yoga, twerk fitness and adult field days (among many others), the company also has a few wellness pamper offerings such as massages, facials and spa day manis and pedis. The company also has three bachelorette packages that includes a few of the aforementioned, plus a champagne and breakfast.

For more information or to contact Footprints to Fitness visit the website here.

Trixie Minx is a local burlesque maven and all-around personality. Known for hosting and producing a variety of burlesque shows around town, she also offers private burlesque party classes. The classes are 50 minutes and you can even add on discounted gloves or pasties for the bride-to-be. Note: nudity is not mandatory or expected.

More information and to book a class can be found on her website here.

For the sportier or more athletic groups looking for a more active outing, City Park sports pickleball courts. For those that aren’t acquainted with the fast-growing sport it’s a bit like a cross between tennis, paddleball and badminton. Courts can be booked in advance for $10 an hour in advance over the phone, or groups can also show up without a booking. Equipment is available for rental.

Can call 504-483-9422 for more information and to book a court.

(Kelly here: there’s a rumor that a pickleball/bar is coming later this summer for those looking to combine the sports of pickle ball and drinking.)

The Break Room NOLA might be our favorite of the bunch. A relatively new addition to the NOLA lineup, this new space is touted as “smash and splash therapy.” Basically, you head to The Break Room, they set you up with gear, you enter a room and you smash everything you see for 15 or 30 minutes. It sounds like a lot of fun (and probably cathartic) if you ask us.

All the information you need and to book your session can be found on the website here.

If you’re here during the summer, there are two water activities perfect for groups. NOLA Paddleboards lets guests paddle right on Lake Pontchartrain right from The New Canal Lighthouse. Sessions are 75 minutes and have a nine-person maximum (two-person minimum). For more information visit the website here.

A little outside of the city, groups can head to The Chimes in Covington to meet up with Canoe and Trail Adventures and hop in a kayak. You can rent your own or book a guided tour experience to learn about the area. For more information and to book your rentals click here.