The city is heating up — both with weather and local trunk shows for brides at any stage of planning. Whether you’re looking for your final touches or the dress of your dreams, there’s an event for everyone over the next few weeks.

First, the newly renovated Bridal Boutique by MaeMe is hosting a Belaire Bridal accessories trunk show full of veils, sashes, hair accessories and more this weekend only. In addition, trunk show shoppers get 10-15 percent off. Book a stylist appointment online or call the store at 504-266-2771.

Through July 30, Town & Country Bridal, now in its new location at 1912 St Charles Ave., is hosting a Toni Federici trunk show. This trunk show is designed to help brides find a veil and create a one of a kind, custom piece. Special incentives will be applied, and appointments are required. Book online here.

Additionally, Town & Country is hosting a Sareh Nouri trunk show Aug. 19 and 20, where brides can shop the designer’s newest collection. Space for the show is limited and an appointment is required. Book online here.

Starting July 22, Town & Country’s Metairie sister store Linen Jolie Bridal is hosting a Suzanne Neville trunk show. The designer and the collection are hopping across the pond as the entire line is designed and made in London. Special incentives will be applied, and an appointment is required. The show runs through July 30. For more information about the designer and to book an appointment click here.

Also in August, I Do Bridal Couture’s Baton Rouge and Covington locations are both hosting trunk shows. First, the Covington store is hosting a Nouvelle by Amsale show Aug. 12-20. The clean, classic brand will showcase its newest collection — one that offers multiple price points for every bride. An appointment is required and can be booked online here or by calling the store at 985-327-5598.

On Aug. 19 and 20, the Baton Rouge location is hosting the Rivini Spring 2023 line, the latest collection for the brand, in store. The collection is described by the designer as “Blurred Beauty in Simplicity.” For more information on the designs or to book an appointment online click here or call 225-361-0377.