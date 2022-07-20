5 Top Picks for Summer Boutique Sales

If there is anything redeeming about late July, it is that magical, monosyllabic word: SALE. Just as the humidity approaches its shocking crest, sale signs begin to peek out from boutique windows like a beacon of hope. Spotting the first few in an overheated haze, you can hardly believe your eyes. They dazzle like a glorious desert mirage. Beckoning you with promises of 50%, 60% and even 75% off! It’s like a chug of water for your dehydrated spirit. Alas, you have found an excuse to drop whatever outdoor errand you were on and soothe yourself in an air-conditioned, perfumed haven of discounted fashion.

Now is the time when both boutiques and big box stores alike clear the decks to make room for pre-fall collections. And it is our fashion duty to help them clear the way! It’s practical even. Living in a southern climate, buying lightweight, spring sale garments will carry you through October, sometimes longer. We may not get to wrap ourselves in shearling overcoats or don cashmere gloves like our friends in the northeast, but the spring/summer fashion treasures you forage now will keep you happy for months to come.

Here are a few top picks, but there are so many great sales to choose from at the moment. Act fast because the most popular sizes go quickly!

Sale Picks:

Em’s Boutique – This week they are discounting select merchandise 50%. They also have a great sale $25 rack!

Azby’s– Select spring/summer shoes and clothing 50% off

Saks Fifth Avenue– Designer Sale up to 70% off

Elizabeth Chronicles – Select spring merchandise 75% rack

Angelique– Flash Sale (7/18-7/24)

Clockwise:

Dua Dress, Azby’s

Dorina Kitten Heel, Angelique

Givenchy Scarf, Saks Fifth Avenue

Isabel Marant Bucket Hat, Saks Fifth Avenue

Skinny Belt, Saks Fifth Avenue

L to R:

Scarf, Billy Reid

Drifter Romper, UAL

Mar Y Sol Bag, Shopbop

Beaded Necklace, Shopbop

Sunglasses, Monomin

Canvas Sneaker, Pied Nu

Clockwise:

Jil Sander Crossbody, Weinstein’s

Sphere Ring, Saks Fifth Avenue

Sea Urchin Pendant Necklace, Mignon Faget

Tabitha Simmons Sandals, UAL