6 Best Pet-Friendly Locations Around New Orleans

The astro turf is great for pets! The staff welcomes pups and is very accommodating, sometimes bringing a treat and water. Also check out their Instagram page for Val’s pup.

I have cats, so I don’t go places with a pet, but I see fun dogs hanging out at The Station coffeehouse and cafe all the time! Many smiling faces and happy pups!

Wine Garden is one of my favorites! The happy hour is delicious – garlic feta fries are my top pick – and the outside patio makes the heat a little more bearable. Even better when there are furry faces and fluffy paws stomping around.

What’s the point of experiencing all the bars and restaurants New Orleans has to offer if you can’t bring your best friend along… man’s best friend that is. Throughout the city, there are many establishments that openly welcome Fido and Fluffy to partake in happy hour revelry. But this week, the editor’s have picked their favorite pet-friendly locations for locals and visitors alike to try.

What's the point of experiencing all the bars and restaurants New Orleans has to offer if you can't bring your best friend along... man's best friend that is. Throughout the city, there are many establishments that openly welcome Fido and Fluffy to partake in happy hour revelry. But this week, the editor's have picked their favorite pet-friendly locations for locals and visitors alike to try.