Food + Drink

6 Best Pet-Friendly Locations Around New Orleans

August 5, 2022   |By

What’s the point of experiencing all the bars and restaurants New Orleans has to offer if you can’t bring your best friend along… man’s best friend that is. Throughout the city, there are many establishments that openly welcome Fido and Fluffy to partake in happy hour revelry. But this week, the editor’s have picked their favorite pet-friendly locations for locals and visitors alike to try.

Bayou Wine Garden

315 N Rendon
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 826-2925
Visit Website

Wine Garden is one of my favorites! The happy hour is delicious – garlic feta fries are my top pick – and the outside patio makes the heat a little more bearable. Even better when there are furry faces and fluffy paws stomping around.

-Kelly Massicot
Digital Media Editor, Renaissance Publishing

The Bulldog, Uptown

3236 Magazine St
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 891-1516
Visit Website

Pet-friendly… and I always need another glass!

-Drew Hawkins
Research Database Coordinator, Renaissance Publishing

The Chloe

4125 St Charles Ave
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 541-5500
Visit Website

The Station Coffee Shop & Bakery

4400 Bienville St
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 309-4548
Visit Website

I have cats, so I don’t go places with a pet, but I see fun dogs hanging out at The Station coffeehouse and cafe all the time! Many smiling faces and happy pups!

-Ashley McLellan
Editor, New Orleans Magazine

Twelve Mile Limit

500 S Telemachus St
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 488-8114
Visit Website

There are always so many dogs! It’s a #PuppyParty

-Melanie Warner Spencer
Editor, New Orleans Homes/New Orleans Bride

Val's

4632 Freret St
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 356-0006
Visit Website

The astro turf is great for pets! The staff welcomes pups and is very accommodating, sometimes bringing a treat and water. Also check out their Instagram page for Val’s pup.

-Andy Meyer
Editor, St. Charles Avenue

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

