Register
Login
Logout
Account
Register
Login
Account
Logout
Food + Drink

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

August 25, 2022   |By
best lunch
Getty

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town.

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Beartcat Cafe

2521 Jena Street
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 309-9011
Visit Website

  -Ashley McLellan Editor, New Orleans Magazine

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Marjie's Grill

320 S Broad St
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 603-2234
Visit Website

Asian and Southern bbq fusion? Yes, please. Also a fan of any place that gives you the whole chicken… and those sweet potatoes with the steens? Divine. -Drew Hawkins Research Database Coordinator, Biz New Orleans

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

MOPHO

514 City Park Avenue
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 482-6845
Visit Website

Not only is Mopho delicious, but it’s also easy to get to and not an expensive pick. Perfect for lunch! -Kelly Massicot Digital Editor, Renaissance Publishing

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

The Rabbit's Food

2042 Prytania St
New Orleans LA, 70130
(504) 499-0880
Visit Website

The staff is friendly; the sophisticated coffee program includes the best local roasters with new ones from other cities regularly on offer, I dream about the mini-lemon cake; my obsession with the Creole tomato sandwich with bacon is fast-becoming an addiction; and they just started stocking adult beverages, including a non-alcoholic selection. Be still my

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Stein's Market and Deli

2207 Magazine St
New Orleans LA, 70130
(504) 527-0771
Visit Website

When I need a quick, affordable and satisfying lunch Stein’s is my go-to. I haven’t had a sandwich yet that I didn’t love. Pair it with Utz Honey BBQ chips and a Coke and I’m one happy camper. -Andy Myer Editor, St. Charles Avenue

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Taqueria Corona - Magazine St.

5932 Magazine St
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 897-3974
Visit Website

  -Rich Collins News Editor, BizNewOrleans.com

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

The Milk Bar

710 S Carrollton Ave
New Orleans LA, 70118
(504) 309-3310
Visit Website

Their sandwiches are awesome, and the milkshakes are amazing. Something that always makes the whole family happy. -Kim Singletary Editor, Biz New Orleans

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

PUBLICATIONS

New Orleans Magazine
New Orleans Bride
New Orleans Homes
St. Charles Avenue
Biz New Orleans
Louisiana Life
Acadiana Profile

COMPANY INFO

About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Submit

FOLLOW US

Get our email updates for the latest New Orleans dining, shopping, events, culture and more.

Copyright © 2022 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Summer Bridal Show – June 14, 5-8 PM