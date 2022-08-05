  8 Celebrity-Approved Skincare Products

Heavy stage makeup and grueling schedules take their toll on your skin and actresses and stars in the spotlight, who often find themselves promoting brands, are increasingly taking matters into their own hands. By using their own experiences, they are creating products they want to wear, that will work for them and insisting on effective formulations which will enhance their reputations as well as their earning capacities.

Olivia Palermo Beauty Pre-Show Mattifying Mist

As a career socialite and influencer, Olivia Palermo is a professional in front of the camera. She has now shared some of her secrets for looking good through the lens in her new beauty line. A hot pick among editors is her face mist which can be applied before or after makeup for prolonged perfect looks.

The Outset Restorative Niacinamide night Cream

Voted one of the most beautiful women in the world, Scarlett Johansson spent five years studying before launching her own range. Another clean line, her night cream combines hero ingredients niacinamide, bakuchiol and evening primrose oil to replenish moisture and smooth skin.

JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask

JLo had been dreaming up her line for 20 years and when it finally arrived, it didn’t disappoint. Her Olive Complex is a proprietary blend of stable ingredients which promote deep hydration, luminous brightness and smooth baby soft skin. Finally, JLo’s glow might be within reach.

Know Beauty Hydrating Lip Mask

When actress Vanessa Hudgens and singer Madison Beer created Know Beauty they teamed up with a dermatologist to create personalized products based on your DNA through a home testing kit. Shea butter, vitamins C & E, beeswax and sunflower seeds are the powerful ingredients for this lip mask which we think is a fit for everyone.

Kinlò Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+ Melanated Tint

On a mission to develop a non-chemical sunscreen for melanin-rich skin, tennis star Naomi Osaka put her products through their paces and her water- and sweat-resistant sunscreen leaves a flawless finish.

Meaningful Beauty Dark Spot Correcting Treatment Skin Lightener

Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty has been successful since 2004 because its blend of kojic acid, tranexamic acid and niacinamide brightens the appearance of sunspots, dark patches and skin tone within two weeks.

Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream

This clean, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed brand centers around bakuchiol, a plant derivative rich in antioxidants and known as nature’s retinol. A star in Alicia Keys’ line, it is good for your skin and your self-esteem.

Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil

Another option for clean, certified organic products, this melts away makeup while nourishing your skin with a rich source of essential fatty acids. A multi-award winning product, brand owner, and supermodel Miranda Kerr probably does really use it herself.