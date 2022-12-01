Eighty guests gathered at La Petite Grocery on September 12 for A Blind Taste, a unique, intimate dining event featuring a five-course dinner with wine pairings created by James Beard Award-winning Chef Justin Devillier.

During dinner, guests wear blindfolds, removing one sense but also heightening others with a goal that by dining blindfolded, they gain awareness of some of the challenges that WRBH listeners experience on a daily basis. This year the event raised $37,000 (its most successful year ever), which will support operations and programming for the station.

Angela Hill and Charles Smith served as event co-chairs while Sherman Boughton, the president of WRBH’s board of directors, was the keynote speaker.

Floral arrangements were graciously provided by La Petite Grocery. Chef Devillier’s culinary offerings were on full display with expert wine pairings for the evening provided by Nola Wine Merchant.

Between courses, MCs Angela Hill and Charles Smith, auctioned off six prize packages featuring a behind the scenes TV tour, VIP festival tickets, luxury hotel stays, private food and drink tastings, a special New Orleans Saints package, and a private porch concert.

Humana was the event’s presenting sponsor. Hancock Whitney Bank, Southern Eye Bank, BSP Law, LSU Health New Orleans Department of Ophthalmology and New Orleans Aesthetics were other major sponsors.

Sherman Boughton, Jennifer Babineaux, Lindsey Wands, Matt Berger

Dr. Robert Ross, Dr. Lisa Ross

Tom Spiers, Angela Hill, Charles Smith

Kaye Smith, Dr. Jay LaCour

Zeena Al-Dujaili, Lena Al-Dujaili, Christina Nakamoto

Natalia Gonzalez, Geoff Worden