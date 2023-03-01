A Calming Oasis in the Heart of the City

If there is a city built for fun, it’s New Orleans, but to enjoy its pleasures it is imperative to take breaks, to relax and recuperate. The Windsor Court Hotel’s spa is built for that, a calming restorative retreat in the heart of downtown.

A serene atmosphere envelopes you on arrival as the upholstered cream chairs and banquettes invite you to relax. Your toughest challenge will be to choose just one service. A friend might recommend trying one of the spa’s three exclusive new 111SKIN facials. 111SKIN is a cutting-edge skincare line founded by globally-renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, who has a practice in London. The philosophy of 111SKIN is to combine transformative results with a luxury skincare experience.

The Celestial Black Diamond Non-Surgical Lift is an opulent anti-aging facial that harnesses the power of 111SKIN to promote a youthful, sculpted appearance. This treatment includes a unique facial peel and uses products enriched with Retinol, Fine Diamond Particles and patented NAC Y²™ formula.

During the Rose Gold Radiance Facial, three facial massage approaches – classic massage technique, a Wrinkle Minimizing Wand and Rose Quartz stone massages – are used, leaving skin lifted and rejuvenated.

The Signature Harley Street Facial, originally created by Dr. Yannis to accelerate the post-surgery healing process, harnesses the power of proprietary NAC Y²™ complex to strengthen the epidermal barrier and restore the skin to wellness.

After your service, take advantage of the Spa’s 65ft saltwater pool and bar, steam and sauna rooms, fitness center or simply cocoon yourself in your robe and slippers in one of the relaxation rooms.

“As a surgeon, my primary goal has always been to ensure the very best results for my patients – this includes doing extensive research into formulas that can be used for the reparation of skin trauma, whether from surgery or clinical procedures. We provided clients with these formulas to assist with healing and noticed they kept coming back for more. We developed our range of products based off these formulas and from there NAC Y²™ was born!” – Dr. Yannis