A Dab Will Dew Ya

Beauty in full bloom, the Flower Acid Algae Serum from Mara Beauty is a powerful 3-in-1 resurfacing serum with elements like detoxifying bioactive flower acid and vegan lactic acid, plus a splash of French sea water to improve the look of fine lines, pores and re-texturize skin overnight. Vibrant Market, 3811 Magazine St., 504-206-4419, thevibrantmarket.com.

Spritz bliss, boost your skin’s radiance with Blue Tansy + Aloe Hydrating Mist. Brand new from the local brand, each spray contains a rare, organic Moroccan Blue Tansy hydrosol, which contains antioxidant and soothing properties to replenish skin post cleansing, stimulate collagen production and help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Oxalis Apothecary, oxalisapothecary.com.

Find relaxation and anti-inflammatory solutions with CBD Body Butter from CAUSE + MEDIC. Vegan, paraben-free and organically grown, the luxurious blend of nutrient rich oils and plant extracts offers a therapeutic release. The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, 921 Canal St., 504-670-2929, ritzcarlton.com/neworleans.com.

Radiant skin awaits with The Cream from In Your Face Beauty. The rich, velvety moisturizer is packed with botanical antioxidants and organic phytonutrients to give dull, dry or mature skin a dewy disposition. Earthsavers, 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555; 3301 Veterans Blvd., 504-835-0225, earthsaversonline.com.

Breathe new life back to the eyes with Liposmose, an anti-fatique eye serum from Biologique Recherche. The long-lasting solution contains active ingredients to help correct and protect the skin from external aggressions, reduce the volume of puffiness and smooth the eye contour. The Spa at Four Seasons New Orleans, 2 Canal St., 504-434-5400, fourseasons.com/neworleans/spa.