A Deliberate Smear

Those of you anywhere near a parade route are about to get hit with the annual swarm of revelers. All the rage in entertaining yet easy to concoct and customize, the Butter Board is a smart, communal, addition to your entertaining repertoire. Butter boards went viral when influencer Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks on TikTok and Instagram) shared her version on her feed.

What Is It?

A lazy or harried person’s answer to feeding a crowd. Softened butter as common or as artisan as you chose—you could also use a vegan “butter” product— artfully smeared across a serving board or platter of some kind, and adorned with sweet or savory toppings—herbs, spices, roasted garlic, honey, flakey salt, bits of dried fruit, andouille dust, chili crisp, citrus zest, candied nuts or fruits, small chocolate chips. Anything goes.

The Expert

Maureen Wolfe of Food & Board NOLA created the butter board shown here. “This board is made with softened Kerry Gold Pure Irish Butter spread out as a base,“ Wolfe said. Then I gave it a generous sprinkle of Maldon Sea Salt flakes and added fresh herbs: lavender, thyme and basil, cut into small pieces. Next I added a liberal amount of lemon zest. Last, I added a drizzle of Acadiana Honey. I served with a warm crusty loaf of Italian bread.”

A skilled cook and entertainer with a flair for food styling, Wolfe creates custom boards and platters heaped with butter, produce, honey, charcuterie, cheeses, nuts and edible flowers that are perfect for stress-free home entertaining. The lavish spreads are delivered on sustainable, reusable palm leaf platters or balsa wood trays.

How to

Choose a board or platter that looks nice but is easy to clean. Think wooden cutting board, slate cheese plate, or pottery platter. Let your butter soften naturally on the counter. If you nuke it in the microwave to speed things up, the fat and milk solids may separate. Consider blending your butter with a flavorful softened cheese such as Boursin, Gorgonzola, Stilton, Saint Andre, or Epoisses de Bourgogne. Use an offset spatula or a butter knife to make swoops and swirls with the softened butter or butter mixture on your serving piece. Use the back of a spoon to make small dips and divots. Scatter herbs, spices, zest, nuts, dried fruit, etc., over the butter. Drizzle honey, glaze, or maple syrup atop the butter and toppings, taking care to get the liquid drizzle into some of those dips and divots you made with your spoon.

What to serve with a Butter Board?

Sliced bread, toasted bread rounds, crackers, and crudités, boiled and peeled shrimp, bits of steak for dipping. Place several spreaders and spoons around the board for smearing.

Food & Board NOLA, 504-234-5870, marliestable@gmail.com, @foodandboardnola