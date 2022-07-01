A Drink and a View

When you sit down at Rosie’s on the Rooftop at the Higgins Hotel, the menu may make you start to hum. As bartender April Robinson points out, “All of our signature cocktails are named after WWII songs, including the Rum and Coca Cola and the Pistol Packin’ Mama.” The Skylark, a twist on the Aviation cocktail, joins the medley. The addition of creme de violette turns the drink a lovely pale blue and Robinson notes, “When we start making it, everyone starts asking ‘What is that drink?’” For those worried about summer temperatures on a roof, Robinson reassures that “Even in the summer there’s always some kind of breeze.” She also points out that the lounge area and inside tables are set up near open windows, so “you can sit inside and still feel like you are sitting outside.” Indeed, she loves her perch above the city. “With the canopy of peace and the whole city below, you can’t beat the view.”

Creme de violette is beautiful and makes gorgeous drinks. On its own, it is very strong, so a little goes a long way. Start with adding 1/4 ounce to an Aviation or French 75. Feel free to play with the proportions of this drink to make it your own. Keep martini glasses or coupes in the freezer. It’s a game changer, especially for summertime. Freezing chills the glass more than just adding ice water, and the frosted glass is so pretty!

- Advertisement -

The Skylark

1 1/2 ounces Scapegrace gin (or another gin with citrus/spice balance)

3/4 ounces Creme de Violette

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ouncessimple syrup

3-4 dashes rose flavored bitters (Bitter Truth makes a good option)

Lemon twist

Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with the lemon twist.

Podcast

Listen to Elizabeth’s podcast “drink & learn;” visit elizabeth-pearce.com