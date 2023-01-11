KENNER, La (press release) – Broadway’s greatest farce is light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent and one of the funniest musicals ever written. ‘Forum’ takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

Directed by and starring Ricky Graham & Gary Rucker

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a nonstop laughfest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

The show runs Jan. 13-29 and tickets can be found here.