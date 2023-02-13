NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As we start Deep Gras and the week leading up to Mardi Gras day, a few restaurants around the city have specials for each of the big events this week/weekend.

Thoth Sunday at Saba : Thoth is back uptown on Sunday, Feb. 19, and there’s no better place to watch than Saba’s patio (reservations HERE). There will be an outdoor bar for grab-and-go borekas and large-format cocktails.

Bacchus Sunday at Coquette : In the spirit of the Greek god of wine, Coquette will celebrate Bacchus on February 19 with bountiful wine specials alongside their legendary fried chicken. Perfect for refueling between parades. Reservations (12-5 p.m.) HERE.

Mardi Gras cocktails at Josephine Estelle, Lovage, and Alto : All season long, drink your Mardi Gras superpowers with the Immune (carrots, ginger, cayenne, vodka) and Energy (beet, orange, lemon, tequila). Available at Josephine Estelle (dine-in, to-go) and Lovage (to-go). On the rooftop, Alto has a King Cake Frozen Cocktail with rum, amaretto, vanilla, banana, cinnamon, coconut, and lemon.

Mardi Gras staycation at the Ace: For all bookings until March 1, guests can use code BEADS at checkout for 20% off their stay. Good for stays through March.