Local public television station WYES is behind some of the most iconic cooking shows ever produced. From Justin Wilson and Paul Prudhomme to the Great Chef’s series, the station has made a mark on the cultural landscape. They’re still going strong with Kitchen Queens, Kevin Belton and, now, The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah’s Legacy.

The show features Mrs. Chase’s grandson, Edgar Chase IV (“Dook”), her niece Cleo Robinson, her great granddaughter Zoe Chase and granddaughter Eve Haydel. From the press release I received.

Each program in the 26-part cooking series will explore a different chapter of the restaurant’s history. On an episode about distinguished guests, the Chase chefs will share a recipe for Grits and Quail that Leah served at the restaurant in 2008 to President George W. Bush during a North American Leaders’ Summit. On another episode the restaurant’s significant place in the history of the Civil Rights Movement will be celebrated with preparation of Creole Gumbo, a dish Leah served to Martin Luther King Jr. and other social activists when they held strategy sessions in the restaurant’s upstairs dining room in the 1960’s.

It sounds like a fascinating show; expect to hear more about it once I’ve had a chance to check it out. The show is planned for release in Spring, 2023. You can check out a short video about it here.

August is usually the doldrums for restaurants, so it’s invariably also a great time to dine out for less than you otherwise would. All month, restaurants participating in Coolinary New Orleans feature 2-course lunch menus for $25 and 3-course dinner and brunch menus for $45.

There are 83 places involved by my count, and they include some of the best eateries in town. I have been laid out for three days now with what multiple home tests assure me is NOT COVID, and thus I have had no appetite. Looking at the listings is making me hungry, and what’s made me enthusiastic is that some of the restaurants participating are places I haven’t had a chance to visit but about which I’ve heard excellent things.

Here I shall beat my one-note drum again. Restaurants are a tough business at the best of times, but with the ongoing pandemic (and oh good, another’s on the way!), the increase in crime and the godforsaken heat, it’s worse. This is a great way to get out for a meal for a great price, and I hope you take advantage of it.

On August 19, Tujague’s restaurant will host a paired wine dinner featuring rosé wines from several areas of the wine-making world. Here is the menu:

1st Course

Oysters Bienville

cornmeal battered fried gulf oysters



2020 Chinon Rosé “Rive Gauche”, Château de la Bonnelière



2nd Course

Pan-roasted Prosciutto-wrapped Sea Scallops

parmesan polenta cake, smoked tomato

and sweet vermouth butter sauce



2021 Vino Rosato “Rosa Bella”, G. D. Vajra



3rd Course

Pan-seared Gulf Snapper

sugar snap peas, leek confit,

marinated shrimp, lemon-infused olive oil



2021 Scarbolo “Il Ramato” Pinot Grigio, Friuli Venezia Giulia

&

2001 Kalin Cellars “Cuvée LVSB – Stealth Cuvée”, Livermore Valley



4th Course

Sabayon

blueberries, pecan madelines



NV Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé, Wolfberger

I love Tujague’s, and I say that despite the fact that the brisket no longer appears to be on the menu. I also love it because it’s a piece of New Orleans’ dining history that’s still a great place to eat. It’s been a while since I went to a wine dinner of this sort, but I have enjoyed all of the ones I’ve attended. I have no doubt Tujague’s and chef Gus Martin will put on a great meal with great wines.

The dinner is $100 per person, tax and tip included. The dinner starts at 7:00 p.m., and you can call (504) 525–8676 to make a reservation.