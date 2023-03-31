A New Season in Bloom

A fashionable landscape

One of our favorite looks of the season, this dip-dyed Brandon Maxwell (complete with pockets) has us twirling in circles.

Dress, Brandon Maxwell, SOSUSU, sosusuboutique.com. Earrings, Joseph Stores, josephstores.com.

Garden soirée

Dance the night away under twinkling lights in this silk chiffon dress by Aliette.

Dress, Aliette, Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com.

Necklace, Lizzie Fortunado, Pilot and Powell, pilotandpowell.com.

Shoes, vintage Charlotte Olympia.

A glam night in

That moment at the end of the night where you kick off your shoes and curl up for a nightcap? We say do it in Proenza Schouler.

Dress, Proenza Schouler, Pilot and Powell, pilotandpowell.com.

Groundbreaking florals

Only Proenza Schouler could make a floral gown look so effortless.

Gown, Proenza Schouler, Pilot and Powell, pilotandpowell.com.

Fashion on cue

Christa and pup Snoopy, perfect from lunch to cocktail, in La Double J that knocks our socks off. Pair with a platform to be on trend. (Dog optional but recommended.)

Dress, La Double J; Platforms, Prada Both available at Joseph Stores, josephstores.com.

The executive suite

For an interior design firm owner and CEO of her home, this dress screams all play and no work. The gold metal straps play well with the metallic pump for a look that says, “I’m taking the day off.”

Dress, Galvan London; Shoes, Gianvito Rossi Both available at Joseph Stores, josephstores.com.

Necklace, Tendenza, SOSUSU, sosusuboutique.com.

Turquoise and Diamond ring, Milestones by Ashleigh Bergman, ashleighbergman.com.