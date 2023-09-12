A Palm&Pine Party to Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Palm&Pine will host an upcoming Mexican Independence Day celebration. Palm&Pine’s celebration will support Puentes New Orleans and their work to connect the Latino community and families to become fully integrated participants of the Greater New Orleans area.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Palm&Pine’s Chiles en Nogada and El Grito de Dolores cocktail are making their yearly comeback, with 50% of cocktail proceeds going towards Puentes New Orleans.

Additionally, the Pine Bar will be offering a specialty flight featuring agave spirits from Mexico, alongside the team from El Buho Mezcal who will be pouring tastings of their remarkable selection of Mezcals.