A Signature Scent

Recently opened in the heart of the French Quarter, Tijon offers perfume-making classes suited for small to large-scale groups – perfect for couples, birthday parties and much more. Don a lab coat while experimenting with a wide range of scented oils to suit your taste and create your own scent. Participants are guided step-by-step throughout the process while learning about the art and history of perfume making. Depending on which class you choose, you will craft a number of blends and select your favorite to bottle and take home. Tijon, 631 Toulouse St., 504-428-8422, tijon.com .

