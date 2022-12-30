At the end of a year, it’s always good to take a look back and reflect on the 365 days that have past. Though we’re not at that exact number yet, we still wanted to look back and highlight some of our favorite “Let Them Eat Cake” wedding articles of 2022.

If you’ve been a reader for any length of time, you know we love our wedding history. We covered a few topics this year that taught us even a thing or two.

First, and on topic with New Year’s festivities, we learned about the history of champagne and how best to add it to your wedding. An Italian noblewoman made the drink famous in the 17th century. Make your wedding famous by adding a champagne wall or a truck with it on tap.

A few other histories we looked in to was burying a bourbon bottle; the (good and ugly) background of “Here Comes the Bride” and where the idea of a first look materialized.

Though weddings are full of fun and revelry, there are a few more serious notes to hit when saying, “I do.” This year we asked a financial expert to share her tips for married couples and a marriage counselor to share her tips for making your relationship the priority. It’s also important to make sure you’ve checked all the boxes legally before the wedding – like securing your marriage license.

Can my brothers be my bridesmen and my groom’s sisters be his groomsgals? This was just one of the many questions answered in our weekly Wediquette Wednesday series. Another favorite from this year – Does the maid or matron of honor gift the couple if they are hosting wedding-related events? See this answer and more each Wednesday!

A few more favorites from 2022: