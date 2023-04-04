NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ace Hotel New Orleans announces the line-up of the annual Six of Saturns festival – a nine-day celebration of music, culture and the collaborative spirit of the city – at its on-site music venue, Three Keys, coinciding with the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Artists will take to the Three Keys stage over a period of two weeks, April 27-May 7, opening with a reception celebrating the opening of multi-disciplinary artist and educator scottie.’s “Mimicry,” on view at Ace Hotel New Orleans’ gallery. Through photography, written word, graphic and set design, the exhibit highlights images of Black women that invite both subject and viewer to transcend the space and time we currently occupy.

Kicking off the musical performances is R&B act Yaya Bey on Friday, April 28, coming off of the recent release of her critically acclaimed EP, Exodus the North Star. Additional acts include soul artist Teedra Moses; an installation of the recurring show, The Shape of Jazz to Come, presented by SONO; and locally beloved go-go brass band Brass-A-Holics rounding out the festival with hip hop artist Flagboy Giz. Additionally, Durand Jones and the Indications will celebrate the upcoming May 5 release of their new album, “Wait Til I get Over,” on Colemine Records with Six of Saturns on May 4.

“Six of Saturns 2023 is a true celebration of New Orleans,” says Jevon Thompson, Three Keys’ Music & Programming Director. “This year, we’ve embraced the global musical influences that have made our distinctive sound by creating a lineup of artists ranging from R&B to electronic to classic New Orleans brass, to reflect the full variety of our local scenes.”

The Three Keys Six of Saturns schedule is below, with acts including:

