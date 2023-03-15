NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With the 45th annual Adelphi Crescent City Classic less than one month away, race officials joined by Adelphi representatives and members from all 18 participating charities announced a goal of raising $1 million for local nonprofits at this year’s Easter weekend 10k race. The Crescent City Classic will run down its scenic route from the Caesars Superdome to City Park on Saturday, April 8, at 8 a.m.



The “Run for It!” program also announced the long list of local nonprofits it is supporting and partnering with for this year’s Adelphi Crescent City Classic, the Gulf South’s oldest and largest road race. The participating nonprofits are (new charities for 2023 in italics):

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Animal Rescue of New Orleans (ARNO)

Bastion Community of Resilience

Boys and Girls Club of Metro New Orleans

Boys Hope Girls Hope

CASA Jefferson

Clover (formerly Kingsley House)

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

Community Center of St. Bernard

Covenant House

Girls on the Run

Giving Hope

Junior League of New Orleans

Kids Join the Fight

No Days Offline

Split Second Foundation

Team Gleason

Youth Run NOLA

Officials representing the 18 New Orleans-area nonprofits were on hand at a special press conference today at Southern Eagle’s headquarters in Metairie to announce the ambitious goal. The event celebrated the unique “Run for It!” program’s milestone of raising more than $6 million to support nearly 30 nonprofits since the program was first conceived by CCC officials Ricky Thomas and Eric Stuart nine years ago.

As part of the “Run for It!” program, the Crescent City Classic provides charity race bibs/numbers and donates incentives to each participating nonprofit. The nonprofit partners then recruit and organize teams of runners and walkers who commit to raising a minimum of $200 for their charity by race day. Official charity runners receive various perks and incentives as part of the “Run for It!” program including a commemorative t-shirt only available to charity runners, prime starting position in the charity corral, and a personal online fundraising page.



“The New Orleans community never ceases to amaze us with their generosity when it comes to charitable giving and supporting those in need throughout the area,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “All we can hope is to continue to outdo ourselves year after year.”



The Adelphi Crescent City Classic 10k road race, annually attracts almost 20,000 runners and walkers. This year, for its 45th running, the Classic will run down its traditional route beginning at the Caesars Superdome and ending at New Orleans City Park. The 6.2-mile challenge is also available as virtual challenger to runners nationwide to run any course of their choice. Registration is open now at http://www.ccc10k.com.

For more information on the Adelphi Crescent City Classic “Run For It!” program, visit ccc10k.com/run-for-it.html.