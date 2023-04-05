NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Health and fitness experts and vendors from around the world will be on hand this Thursday and Friday prior to Saturday’s 45th running of the Adelphi Crescent City Classic to assist the tens of thousands of runners and the public with discounted running apparel and shoes, interactive fitness classes and demonstrations, diet and nutrition information, and last-minute race tips.

The CCC Health & Fitness Expo takes place between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday in the Hyatt Regency’s Elite Hall and is free and open to the public. This year’s Expo will feature Zumba classes, Tai Chi demonstrations, yoga, health and fitness Q&A panels and much more.

“The Crescent City Classic Health & Fitness Expo is the perfect learning and shopping opportunity for not just CCC runners, but for the entire public,” said CCC Event Manager Kristen Stuart. “The expo is absolutely free so we encourage everyone from the Gulf South community to come out, do some shopping and get great health, fitness and nutrition information prior to Saturday’s big 10k.”

The expo is the first and only opportunity for CCC runners to pick up their racing bibs and t-shirts. Race bib and t-shirt pick-up is not available on race day this Saturday. To pick up race bibs, runners must print the confirmation email/QR code or have a copy of their email/QR code on their phone ready to show at the expo packet pick-up counter. To pick up another participant’s bib, a copy of their confirmation email/QR code is required. T-shirt pick-up takes place after runners have picked up their bibs. For those who received their bib via mail, the race bib (with t-shirt tab attached) can be brought to the RaceFest for t-shirt pick-up. RaceFest tickets and commemorative poster pick-up is also available and requires a printed email confirmation of the order.

Discounted parking is available to those who display their bib upon exiting the garages in the 1301 Girod St. Garage ($6 for up to two hours or $10 for up to nine hours) and in the 1200 Poydras Street Garage ($6 for one hour).



For more information on the Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic Health & Fitness Expo, visit https://www.ccc10k.com/expo.html.