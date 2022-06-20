NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This five-day adult program provides opportunities to deepen your artistic skills or explore new areas of expression. Creativity, learning and fun are the rules of the day exploring a wide variety of 2D and 3D media.

In this one week deep dive, we’ll focus on more non-traditional approaches to art making like collage, textiles, pastels, mosaic and printmaking techniques. Participants will work with visual artist and educator Mikhayla Harrell to create rich works inspired by the Museum’s Collection and great works of art from around the world.

For adults of all levels seeking a new or refined creative edge. All supplies provided.

When: August 15-19 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Click here to register