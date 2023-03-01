Al Fresco at Home

Of New Orleans’ many assets, March weather ranks at the top of the list. With the brief lull between Mardi Gras and festival season, entertaining outdoors beckons. Dining al fresco and casual go hand-in-hand. However, casual need not sacrifice elegance. If cooking your meal indoors, it’s best to focus on family style and make-ahead meals so that you’re not stuck hidden away from your own party. Set your table with colorful items to complement your surroundings. BBQs are always welcome in my opinion, however, if you’re looking to try something new, consider a pizza party. With portable, excellent, outdoor pizza ovens, making a crowd-pleasing dinner is truly foolproof. Set out bowls of roasted veggies, various melting cheeses, spreads, fresh herbs, savory pantry staples and cooked proteins. Divide fresh pizza dough into individual balls. A large flour dusted cutting board works for your dough roll and prep station. Let your guests (of any age) assemble their personal masterpiece and share their finished works as they exit the oven. Keep chilled Italian or Spanish wines flowing, along with a great playlist, and it will be a memorable fete. Cheers!

Let There be Light

These chargeable, wireless lamps are a staple on any outdoor table. Zafferano America Poldina Pro Pink Table Lamp, Judy at the Rink, judyattherink.com.

Superhero

Even a novice will be patting herself on the back after one use with these ovens. Ooni Koda

Pizza Oven, Ace Hardware, acehardware.com

Gimme Gimme

Large candy-colored servers will have guests reaching for seconds. Grand Slam Servers, Sotre Collection, sotrecollection.com.

Versatile

Whether for crudité, dips, or pizza toppings, this outdoor-friendly server can keep its contents sorted and look great while doing it. Acrylic Bamboo Dip Platter, Hazelnut New Orleans, hazelnutneworleans.com.

Low Center of Gravity

With many hands reaching about, a stemless drink glass is your friend when outdoors. Lente Acrylic Tumblers, Hilltop Shoppe, hilltopshoppe.com.