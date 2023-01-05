NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a press conference today including several council members and other local and state dignitaries, event officials announced the return of the popular Algiers Mardi Gras fest for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree. The 2023 annual family fun festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at New Orleans Federal City. Serving as Grand Marshal for the 2023 event is recently retired Appeals Court Judge Edwin A. Lombard.

At the press conference, officials announced this year’s festival entertainment to be headlined by James Andrews, Brass-A-Holics and Louisiana Music Hall Famer Amanda Shaw with additional performances by R&B soul singers Big Frank/Lil Frank, the U.S. Marine Forces Reserve Band and the L.B. Landry choir.

The mile-long parade scheduled for 9 a.m. to kick off the February 4 event will feature marching bands from Alice Harte, Martin Behrman, NOMMA, Edna Karr and L.B. Landry as well as the Krewe of NOMTOC and Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians.

Also unveiled at today’s press conference was the official 2023 Algiers Mardi Gras Festival poster designed by Cadet Andres Perez, a student at New Orleans Maritime and Military Academy (NOMMA).

The free and family-friendly festival aims to bring Mardi Gras to the historic Algiers neighborhood just across the mighty Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans. First held in 2020, the festival is returning for a third time after being cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome revelers back to historic Algiers for a bigger and better Algiers Mardi Gras Festival,” said event founder and CEO Oscar Rainey. “Our first two festivals were huge hits with families, and we’re committed to bring it back even bigger and better in 2023. We invite everyone out for what will surely become the best free festival in all New Orleans.”

For more information and updates on the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival, visit facebook.com/AlgiersMardiGrasFest.