All Wrapped Up: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

The Quirky Cubicle Companion

- Advertisement -

When those inevitable downpours hit while you’re out grabbing lunch together, save the day with “The Saints Go Marching In” umbrella. A reproduced image from an oil painting and linen created circa 1977 by painter James Thomas, the spirited scene depicts a view of a New Orleans cemetery with parade goers, trees and florals.

The Shop at the Historic New Orleans Collection, 520 Royal St., 504-523-4662, shophnoc.com.

For the office mate who believes in the magic of greening up a workspace, opt for the Queen Ophelia planter. Available in black and white, each ceramic head pot will fit a 4-5” plant.

FAIT, 3822 Magazine St., 504-579-4351, faitnola.com.

Your co-worker lives and breathes for the local fest culture. Make it festival season 365, 24/7 with a festival diorama by local artist Pete’s Papercrafts (petespapercrafts.com). The colorful piece is packaged in a flat sleeve and created from eight different layers with easy connecting tabs for construction into a 3D shadow box. Assembled size: 3.8” x 5.8” x 2.5”.

Forever New Orleans, 700 Royal St., 504-586-3536; 308 Royal St., 504-525-0100; 606 Royal St., 504-510-4813, shopforeverneworleans.com.

The most adorable desk companion, treat your desk bestie to a handmade ceramic fortune cookie. With glaze colors ranging from brown sugar to sandy green, these artistic pieces aim to please. 2” x 1” x 1”.

The Collective Shop, 3512 Magazine St., statementgoods.com.

The most thoughtful and darling way to tidy up, gift a pack of Well-Kept Screen Cleansing Towelettes. Stocked in a cute champagne-themed package, these handy helpers are pre-moistened with a solution specifically made for electronics and lenses to clean and remove pesky germs.

Lucy Rose, 600 Metairie Rd., 504-218-7368; 3318 Magazine St., 504-895-0444, shoplucyrose.com.

When you need to take notes, but your mind is wandering towards happy hour, scribble well-intentioned future to-dos on an “I’ll Think About That Tomorrow” notepad. This artistic design features watercolor drawings of a pair of delectable libations. 100 sheets of paper, 4” X 9”.

Scriptura, 5423 Magazine St., 504-897-1555, scriptura.com.

In between meetings, take a mini break and have a little fun with the classic and newly revamped Makin Groceries Card Game. Played like “Go Fish”, the deck features Louisiana flavors and products that you’ll try to match up. Don’t have the card? Go make groceries!

Home Malone, 629 N Carrollton Ave., 504-324-8352; 4610 Magazine St. 504-766-6148, homemalonenola.com.

The Crescent City Connector



The briefcase for modern men, sling on a Roulez backpack when heading out for a day of demands. Comfortably padded for long wear and durability, the handsome bag is fashioned from oak canvas with chocolate brown genuine Louisiana alligator leather from Lafayette. Unexpected assets like a handwoven key loop and built-in bottle opener put this design over the top.

Tchoup Industries, tchoupindustries.com.

Zip around town on a Hunter Green 8 Speed from State Bicycle Co. A modernized take on the classic road bike, this easy commuter is available in sizes 49cm – 62cm and accommodates front and rear racks. The synthetic leather saddle and stylish design details offer a timeless aesthetic for two-wheeled journeying.

Dashing Bicycles, 1927 Sophie Wright Pl., 504-264-3343, dashingnola.com.

To keep a tight schedule, you need a reliable timepiece. Balancing both a rugged and refined appearance, the Gianni VII watch, designed in New Orleans, is crafted using stainless steel and sustainably-sourced Ebony wood, and features a genuine 3-hand Miyota Citizen Quartz movement.

I Want Root, iwantroot.com.

Whether brokering a deal amongst business acquaintances or working on your short game with your favorite swingers, be prepared for the links with libations in hand, courtesy of a stainless-steel flask in a leather case. Complete with golf tees for good measure, the easy silver snaps make removal and refills a cinch.

Adler’s Jewelry, 722 Canal St., 504-523-5292; 2937 Veterans Blvd., Ste. B, 504-523-1952, adlersjewelry.com.

When signing on the dotted line, do so in style with a sleek ink pen. Classic in design, this stocking stuffer is made with a faux wood finish, has the Sazerac House symbol on the exterior and comes in a presentation-ready gift box.

Sazerac House, 101 Magazine St., 504-910-0100, sazerachouse.com.

The dapper yet relaxed Drake bomber-style jacket is stylish enough to transition from the office to off-hours happy hour. Available in perfect base colors of espresso and black, the ultra-soft, mid-weight zip up is unlined with a tailored fit and fashioned from a techy microsuede.

RYE 51 Canal Place, 333 Canal St., Ste. 219, 504-264-7788, rye51.com.

If entertaining is his forte, his kitchen won’t be complete without the Toadfish Coastal Kitchen Collection. The three-piece set includes a “Put ‘Em Back Oyster Knife” for easy shell opening, a Frogmore Shrimp Cleaner that peels, deveins, and butterflies shrimp in one smooth motion and a Crab Cutter for cutting the shells instead of smashing them.

Massey’s Outfitters Nola, 509 N Carrollton Ave., 504-648-0292, masseysoutfitters.com.

The Bon Voyage Entourage

Keep jetlag at bay and enjoy a peaceful rest behind the Say it with Flowers Be Right Back Eye Mask from Galison. Whether for a quick cat nap or a long night’s sleep, the lovely silky floss filling and satin exterior will send you into a restful recharge.

Lionheart Prints, 3312 Magazine St. 504-267-5299, lionheartprints.com.

After taking a red eye flight or indulging in a little late-night revelry, you may need a refresher. A handy tool like the Roll Model Moisturizing Roll-On Eye Serum from Patchology will do the trick. The rose quartz roller, steeped in ingredients like plumping hyaluronic acid and soothing banana extract, will keep you looking rejuvenated.

Judy at the Rink, 2727 Prytania St., 504-891-7018, judyattherink.com.

When collecting stamps from faraway locales, keep your passport tucked away in a slim case from Graphic Image. Featuring left and right pockets designated for your passport, customs card or baggage claim ticket, the pretty rose gold metallic leather makes it a cinch to snag from your bag.

Friend & Company, 7713 Maple St., 504-866-5433, friendandcompany.com.

After a day of sightseeing, cozy up in your hotel room in a pair of EMU Australia Mayberry slippers. The sparkle rhinestone embellishments on these super soft shearling slides add a touch of glamour while you lounge.

Anthropologie Canal Place, 333 Canal St., #127, 504-592-9972, anthropologie.com.

How to make your travel companions envious of your charger? Easily, with a portable gold-trimmed agate crystal charger from PhunkeeTree. As pretty to look at as it is easy to use, place any wirelessly compatible device on the pad and get fully charged during your journey.

Lucy Rose, 600 Metairie Rd., 504-218-7368; 3318 Magazine St., 504-895-0444, shoplucyrose.com.

Wrap yourself in luxurious comfort in a 100% silk twill robe, made in collaboration with VOUTSA for Hotel Saint Vincent. Slip on this perfect accessory for bed and bath time or wear it out on the town – the styled marbled design makes for a great photo moment.

By George, 1507 Magazine St., 504-350-2450, farwestcollective.com.

When it’s time to get away, the Consuela Clay Weekender makes the perfect go-to. This roomy staycation-style duffel features an embossed snake print, natural leather handles, an adjustable crossbody length strap and two interior and exterior pockets.

Little Miss Muffin, 766 Harrison Ave., 504-482-8200; 3307 Severn Ave., 504-455-1444, shoplittlemissmuffin.com.

The Techie Tween



Show, send and share love the new-fashioned way with Lovebox. The cute and connected messaging device, made of bamboo wood, pairs with an app that transmits notes, photos, colored messages, stickers and drawings directly to the Lovebox. When received, the heart on the exterior will spin to alert the recipient that something special awaits.

Saks Fifth Avenue Canal Place, 301 Canal St., 504-524-2200, saksfifthavenue.com.

TikTok dances just got a whole lot easier to record. Like having your very own personal camera assistant, the U Bot has an intelligent face and a movement sensor to follow every step of your tween’s performance. Sold in white and black, simply set up your phone on the oscillating mount and let the hands-free magic begin.

Magic Box Toys, 5508 Magazine St., 504-899-0117, magicboxnola.com.

Selfies are a cinch with a Fashionit Glolens Illuminating Selfie Lens. Able to capture photos at a wide angle, the 3-setting light enhances each photo and takes your picture taking skills to new levels. Available in gold, silver and rose gold, each includes a carrying case and USB charging cable to recharge light.

Little Miss Muffin, 766 Harrison Ave., 504-482-8200; 3307 Severn Ave., 504-455-1444, shoplittlemissmuffin.com.

An instant stress reliever, these wireless headphones from PhunkeeTree features Pop It! bubbles that your tween can pop to relax while taking in some tunes. Not only are the large-size earmuffs light weight and provide outside noise reduction, this darling headset will also remember and automatically connect to previously paired devices.

Lucy Rose, 3318 Magazine St., 504-895-0444; 600 Metairie Rd., 504-218-7368, shoplucyrose.com.

When your tween wants to zone out and listen to their favorite Part-Time Genius podcast, a pair of Happy Plugs In-Ear headphones will do the trick. Available in a rainbow of colors and patterns, these comfy little buds – the eartips come in several shapes and sizes – combine high performance audio with stylish design.

Southern University at New Orleans Bookstore, 6400 Press Dr., 504-286-5324, bkstr.com. *Ships to store FREE.

The ideal slumber party present, encourage your favorite future American Idol to belt out a song with the Sing-Along Bling Karaoke Microphone. This 2-in-1 microphone and Bluetooth speaker combo works with all karaoke apps by connecting it to your smartphone, tablet or computer. The sparkling mic comes with LED lights, an echo function and the ability to skip tracks and go back.

JuJu’s Kids Boutique, 5519 Magazine St., 504-304-2737, jujuskidsboutique.com.

The perfect bedside or desk accessory, the wireless Skittle lamp from Lund London features color changing bulbs and a dimmer switch to adjust brightness. This sweet light, sold in pink, white or mint, comes with a wireless phone charger included and has up to 45 hours battery life from a single charge.

Judy at the Rink, 2727 Prytania St., 504-891-7018, judyattherink.com.

The Mom on the Geaux

Stay cozy and cute on your post Pilates commute in a super soft Summit Fleece. Made with sustainable materials of organic cotton and bamboo viscose, the temperature regulating pullover comes in pink sand, black and perfect gray heather.

tasc performance, 3913 Magazine St., 504-304-5030, tascperformance.com.

Keep in comfortable step in an eclectic pair of Istanbul slides. The effortlessly chic footwear, hand-crafted in Turkey, is made of lustrous hand-dyed ikat silk that is hand-loomed in Uzbekistan and lined with premium leather.

Elysian by Emily Morrison, 3701 Magazine St., elysianbyem.com.

As you dart from errand to errand, store all of your essentials in a camel-colored Everyday Tote from Joyn Bags. Made with super supple 100% ethically sourced full grain leather, the fully lined bag features both an interior zipped pocket and a large outer pocket for items you need to grab with ease. 15”L, x 12.5”H, x 4”W, handle 27”.

The Collective Shop, 3512 Magazine St., statementgoods.com.

When the long day is done and you’re ready to kick back at home and let your chardonnay take you away, keep your wine glass perfectly chilled with VoChill. The genius creation is a detachable and re-freezable cradle that actively chills your wine between sips as you unwind.

Fleurty Girl, 617 Chartres St., 504-304-5529; 3137 Magazine St., 504-301-2557; 3313 Severn Ave., 504-454-1433, fleurtygirl.net.

Take your iced matcha or extra steamy latte with you on the run in an insulated pint tumbler suited to keep your favorite drink the perfect temperature for hours. The most simple way to sip and show your local love, the exterior features a customed designed map of New Orleans.

Alice & Amelia, 4432 Magazine St., 504-502-6206, shopaliceandamelia.com.

When you need WiFi while on the move, the Fashionit 50 Type Gemstone Wireless Keyboard is the most on-trend way to type that urgent email. The sleek and portable folding bluetooth keyboard will pair with any bluetooth device including laptops, tablets or your phone. At 5.5 inches folded up and 11.5 inches open and flat, this handy helper will easily slip into your favorite tote.

Little Miss Muffin, 766 Harrison Ave., 504-482-8200; 3307 Severn Ave., 504-455-1444, shoplittlemissmuffin.com.

For a touch up in between meetings, opt for the Lip2Cheek Glow Quads from RMS Beauty.

The perfect stocking stuffer-meets-purse necessity, the collection of coordinated lip and cheek colors with a bronzer and a cream highlighter will perk up your appearance.

Spa at Windsor Court, 300 Gravier St., 504-523-6000, windsorcourthotel.com.