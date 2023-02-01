Carnival season is upon us. The beads have been bought, the floats are in line, and the throws are ready to be thrown. As kids of all ages line the streets of Uptown and all over Greater New Orleans, we wait and wonder as to what throws are going to be this year‘s hot ticket items.

Someone who knows a lot about prepping our krewes with pieces ready for the person with the best, “throw me something, mister,“ is Alyssa Fletchinger Higgins of Plush Appeal LLC. Fletchinger Higgins has been in the business of Mardi Gras throws since she was just a child. Now she helps runs the show as the vice president of the company. Ahead of the chaos that can be Carnival season, we asked Fletchinger Higgins about the industry, how the pandemic impacted her business, her favorite parts of Mardi Gras celebrations and more

Q: What is Plush Appeal, “The Mardi Gras Spot,” and when did the company form? New Orleans is known for its joyful camaradrie and celebrations. In many ways, Plush Appeal reflects the spirt and resilience of our great city. I am fortunate to be a part of a family company with a mission of spreading joy to our customers every day. Plush Appeal was founded by my father, Daryl Fletchinger, in 1989 when he worked in the gaming business. He originally distributed the plush animals that are so popular in the crane games in arcades. He revolutionized this distribution when he invented a way to provide assorted bags of stuffed animals, rather than bags of all the same toys, to game makers. From there the business took off to include customized and fabricated Mardi Gras throws and supplies for carnival krewes. Eventually we added a retail storefront and online outlet for the public to access carnival as well as party flair and décor for every holiday and occasion.

Q: What kind of products does Plush Appeal offer? While we may be known for Carnival time, we offer something for every occasion. Our products include craft items, home décor, game-day gear, birthday party supplies, holiday flair and decorations.

Q: What is the number one selling product every Carnival season? Beads are still the highest volume purchase across Carnival krewes in south Louisiana. At Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot, we’ve made a conscious effort to make Mardi Gras more sustainable. Many people don’t know that 80 percent of beads we sell are made of recycled materials. Plush and customized, themed throws still generate the biggest amount of delight. In terms of Mardi Gras, if you can dream up a customized throw, we can make it a reality.

Q: How did the pandemic and cancelled Mardi Gras impact Plush Appeal? When the pandemic shuttered public gatherings immediately after Mardi Gras in 2020, it was sad for many reasons. Our online store and Mid-City retail location were places that could offer a respite and a bit of levity from the chaos. Our products remind people that every day is worth celebrating.

Q: How far ahead of Carnival season do y’all start getting orders for throws? It is not unusual to begin planning for the next year’s themes and customized throws before the current season. The supply chain has faced significant challenges since the start of COVID-19. Other factors such as shutdowns have greatly impacted the shipping and delivery schedules. Plush Appeal, and similar companies, have been successfully innovating solutions to manage these hurdles for several years now. Our message to our customers has been consistent: plan and place your orders sooner rather than later.

Q: I’m sure Carnival is a huge time for the company, but are there any other big selling seasons or time during the year when y’all are busy? Halloween has always been another favorite celebration. We see a spooky amount around this night of revelry and fun in the city. Recently, we have noted trends in wedding and holiday celebrations.

True Confession

I assumed the role of acting head of the company this year, but I have been involved in my family’s business since I was 8 years old as the official “product tester,” helping select the hottest products.

Lagniappe



Favorite parade

I love Mardi Gras and seeing all the parades. I have so many wonderful experiences with family and friends on the parade routes. As a child, I would beg my dad to take me to every parade. Unfortunately, today most of my parade viewing is behind the scenes.

Favorite thing to catch at a parade

I love catching fun wearables such as headbands, necklaces and bracelets. Some Krewes are even throwing earrings. With three children at home, their interests are more focused on stuffed toys and fun novelties. My son came home from the fair last month with three different krewes’ stuffed toys and was thrilled.