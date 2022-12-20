NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cajun fiddler and singer Amanda Shaw offers music fans and culture lovers a taste of local to kick-off carnival. Join the Louisiana Cajun Queen and other local fan favorites, including Big Sam and Choppa, as they celebrate King’s Day like New Orleans royalty. The Mardi Gras kick-off party will be hosted at Tipitina’s on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. – doors open at 6:30.

The special show has limited seating, so grab your tickets today at www.tipitinas.com.

WHEN:

Friday, January 6

7 p.m. Showtime; Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115