NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cajun fiddler and singer Amanda Shaw offers music fans and culture lovers a taste of local to kick-off carnival. Join the Louisiana Cajun Queen and other local fan favorites, including Big Sam and Choppa, as they celebrate King’s Day like New Orleans royalty. The Mardi Gras kick-off party will be hosted at Tipitina’s on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. – doors open at 6:30.
The special show has limited seating, so grab your tickets today at www.tipitinas.com.
WHEN:
Friday, January 6
7 p.m. Showtime; Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE:
Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115